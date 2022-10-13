PERRYVILLE — The Eagles’ Evan Wakefield took home first place on Tuesday at the Susquehanna Division Championships at Perryville Park. Wakefield’s time of 17:36.5 highlighted Bo’s first place team performance.
PERRYVILLE — The Eagles’ Evan Wakefield took home first place on Tuesday at the Susquehanna Division Championships at Perryville Park. Wakefield’s time of 17:36.5 highlighted Bo’s first place team performance.
The Eagles finished with a total of 47 points. Bo Manor’s Ethan Dell (18:30.3), Leighton Dell (19:25.3), Jason Wolfenden (20:05.2) and Robert Heinzelman (20:51.3) rounded the Bo Manor’s boys scoring five.
North East’s Leanna Rogers placed first in the girls race with a time of 20:14.6. The North East sophomore was one three Cecil County runners to place in the top ten. Bo’s Skylar Pizzulli (21:22.4) placed third. Elkton’s Mattea Marra (24:20.2) finished ninth.
Boys top five finishers:
Bohemia Manor (1st place): Evan Wakefield 17:36.5 (1), Ethan Dell 18:30.3 (4), Leighton Dell 19:25.3 (8), Jason Wolfenden 20:05.2 (15), Robert Heinzelman 20:51.3 (20)
North East (4th place): Daniel Katz 18:13 (2), Aidan McCullough 18:14.9 (3), Donovan O’Brien 21:48.5 (27), Celyn Evans 22:16.7 (29), Richard Snyder 22:36.3 (30)
Perryville (5th place): Michael Young 18:31.4 (5), Mike Pham 20:57.8 (21), Brendan Kazor 22:40.6 (31), Jordan Ulmer 23:56.4 (42), Alexander St. John 25:55.4 (46)
Elkton (6th place): Luke Gerhard 20:48.2 (18), Brendan Singer 21:20.3 (24), Beau Kammerzelt 21:55.4 (28), Nathan Wooster 23:34.8 (38), Mattson Gaskill 23:41 (40)
Girls top five finishers:
North East: Leanna Rogers 20:14.6 (1), Cassie McCullough 25:55.9 (11)
Elkton: Elkton’s Mattea Marra 24:20.2 (9), Sage North 31:53.2 (19)
Perryville: Kinsey McCulloch 25:58.3 (12), Brianna Barrett 38:25. (22), Madison Venker 42:07 (26)
Bohemia Manor: Bo’s Skylar Pizzulli 21:22.4 (3), Nicole Davis 29:18.4 (17), Abigail Holloway 38:55.3 (23), Courtnaey Wright 38:55.6 (24)
Rising Sun at Chesapeake Division Meet
Boys top five finishers
Rising Sun (6th): John Ferry 16:34.7 (7), Niklas Heraldsson 17:23.5 (14), Matt McKay 18:40.2 (34), Landon Milloway 18:50.9 (36), Anthony McGonigle 18:57.1 (38)
Girls top five finishers
Rising Sun (7th): Emily Wishart 19:55.7 (7), Amanda Callaghan 22:11.1 (23), Kaitlin Perry 22:36.4 (26), Isabelle Griffith 25:28.7 (42), Isabella Chavis (25:34.10)
Tuesday, Oct. 11
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Patterson Mill 8, Bohemia Manor 0
UCBAC Volleyball
C. Milton Wright 3, Bohemia Manor 1
North Harford 3, Perryville 1
Bel Air 3, Rising Sun 0
UCBAC Golf
Perryville 240, Bohemia Manor 245, Harford Tech 246
Patterson Mill 233, North East 235, Elkton 239
Rising Sun 193, C. Milton Wright 199, North Harford 225, Edgewood 251
Collegiate Soccer
Cecil College v. Hagerstown CC, Cancelled
Collegiate Volleyball
Allegany College of Maryland 3, Cecil College 2
Wednesday, Oct. 12
UCBAC Field Hockey
Bel Air 3, North East 0
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Perryville 2 v. Havre de Grace 1
Bohemia Manor 8, Joppatowne 0
North East 7, Aberdeen 1
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Harford Tech 6, North East 1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.