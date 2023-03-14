Toney Roundup

Cecil’s Frank Toney (pictured) finished with 16 points and shot 7-of-14 from the floor during Cecil’s 88-83 defeat at the hands of Chesapeake College in the Region 20 semifinals on Friday, March 10.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE

The Seahawks’ season came to an end in an 88-83 loss at the hands of the Skipjacks. Cecil College was outscored 52-40 in the first half and trailed by 12 points at halftime. The Seahawks responded and fought back to tie the game at 73 with 7:20 remaining in the second half. Chesapeake College used a late steal and free throws to seal its five-point victory.

