The Seahawks’ season came to an end in an 88-83 loss at the hands of the Skipjacks. Cecil College was outscored 52-40 in the first half and trailed by 12 points at halftime. The Seahawks responded and fought back to tie the game at 73 with 7:20 remaining in the second half. Chesapeake College used a late steal and free throws to seal its five-point victory.
Cecil’s Vernon Simmons and Frank Toney led the Seahawks in scoring with 16 points. Jordan Strickland ended with a double-double, recording 15 points and 12 rebounds. Dominick Carrington finished with 13 points, Kevin Neal ended with 11 points and Marlon Lewis added 10 points and seven boards for Cecil College.
Thursday, March 9
College Baseball
Monroe College 12, Cecil College 9, Game 1
Monroe took game one of the pair’s two game set on Thursday. Cecil’s Nate Ewing pitched four strong innings allowing no runs on three hits to go along with six strikeouts. Justin Cordero, Garrett Worthington and Evan Slaybaugh all drove in two RBI’s for the Seahawks. Lane Weismiller added an RBI for Cecil. Monroe scored 12 unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings to erase a 9-0 Cecil College lead.
Cecil College 14, Monroe College 8, Game 2
The Seahawks bounced back in game two to grab its fourth win of the season. Wade Little led Cecil with three RBI’s, while Patrick O’Brien, Kenny Scottborgh, Davis Jenkins and Kevin Gamber all brought in two runs for the the Seahawks. Gamber and Little both went yard for Cecil College. Joel Blanco picked up the win, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out six batters. Monroe scored eight unanswered runs in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. The Seahawks rallied back with six runs in the bottom half of the fifth and sixth to regain the lead.
Friday, March 10
College Baseball
Finger Lakes CC 7, Cecil College 3
Vinnie Kershner pitched seven innings for the Seahawks, giving up two earned runs on seven hits. The Seahawks held a 2-1 advantage entering the top of the fifth, before the Lakers rattled off six runs to take a 7-2 lead. The Seahawks finished the day with three errors in the field.
Finger Lakes CC 5, Cecil College 3
Bryant Taylor finished the day with two RBI’s for Cecil College. Kevin Gamber pitched 2.1 innings for the Seahawks, giving up four runs on two hits. Gamber struck out two batters and walked six. Jayden Meregildo and Sael Flete added 3.2 innings of relief for Cecil College.
Saturday, March 11
College Baseball
Cecil College 13, Chesapeake College 3
Three Seahawks homered in Cecil’s’ fifth win of the year on Saturday. Patrick O’Brien, Garrett Worthington and Davis Jenkins all went yard for Cecil. O’Brien drove in four runs for the Seahawks, while going 4-for-4 at the plate. Worthington tallied three RBI’s. Jenkins finished the day with one RBI. Kyle Stively picked up his first win of the season in a complete game performance. Stively struck out four batters, walked three and gave up five hits.
Chesapeake College 14, Cecil College 6
Chesapeake College scored 12 runs in the final four innings to split the weekend series with the Seahawks on Saturday. Cecil College held a 4-2 lead entering the top of the fourth inning. Jesus Ramos pitched in five innings for the Seahawks, giving up eight runs, walking three batters and striking out five. Patrick O’Brien, Sael Flete, Garrett Worthington, Justin Cordero, Gio Malatesta and Kenny Scottborgh all drove in an RBI for Cecil.
