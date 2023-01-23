BRYN MAWR, Pa. — The Seahawks dropped a non-conference game on Saturday in a 92-86 loss to Harcum College. Vernon Simmons led Cecil in scoring with a game-high 29 points. Simmons went 10-of-17 from the field. Marlon Lewis, Dominick Carrington and Darrien Berrios Rivera all finished in double figures. Five Harcum College scorers ended with 10 plus points.
Bohemia Manor 66, Harford Christian 39
Ayden Holderer finished the game with 13 points for the Eagles on Thursday. Uzziah Morton ended with nine points for Bohemia Manor. Four other Eagles finished with seven points, including Kyle Polanski, Jake Vaughn, Chris Harris and Robbie Johnson.
Tri-State Christian 66, Perryville 35
Jeremiah Falko led the Crusaders in scoring with 20 points, while Sam Falko and Kyle Rogers finished with 12 points and 11 points on Thursday. Rogers tallied a double-double with 13 boards. Jackson Sartin hauled in 10 rebounds for Tri-State.
North East 84, North Harford 58
Four North East scorers finished in double figures for the Indians on Friday. Luke Keefer led North East in scoring with 33 points and Jabez Griffin totaled 26 points for the Indians. James Traynham notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Solomon George recorded 11 points for North East.
Bel Air 73, Bohemia Manor 56
Chris Harris and Uzziah Morton both finished with 12 points for the Eagles on Friday. Ayden Holderer recorded 10 points and Jake Vaughan put up nine points for Bohemia Manor.
Rising Sun 61, Perryville 38
Three Tigers finished in double figures in the win on Monday. Jordan Lynch finished the night with 18 points and seven rebounds. Sarah Clark finished with 14 points and seven boards. Allison Stoudt added 10 points and five rebounds for Rising Sun.
