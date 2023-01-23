BRYN MAWR, Pa. — The Seahawks dropped a non-conference game on Saturday in a 92-86 loss to Harcum College. Vernon Simmons led Cecil in scoring with a game-high 29 points. Simmons went 10-of-17 from the field. Marlon Lewis, Dominick Carrington and Darrien Berrios Rivera all finished in double figures. Five Harcum College scorers ended with 10 plus points.

