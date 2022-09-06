CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Eagles began their 2022 season with a 48-0 romp of Kent County. Quarterback Angel Granado went threw for 108 yards and one touchdown. Jake Koehler rushed for 106 yards on nine carries and found the end zone three times. Wide reciever Devean Jones hauled in four catches, for 94 yards and a touchdown.
The defensive shut out was led by Koehler, who led the team in tackles with five. Senior lineback Ayden Frost recorded a sack and junior linebacker Andrew Swyka recorded an interception. The defense limited Kent County to 107 total yards of offense.
C. Milton Wright 34, North East 7
Luke Keefer completed fifty percent of his passes for 122 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception in the loss. Keefer also led the Indians in rushing, with 34 yards on nine carriers. Marcus Rivera scored the only touchdown of the game for North East on a 46-yard reception.
Thursday
Golf
Patterson Mill 234, Bohemia Manor 248, Havre de Grace 280
The Eagles split its tri-match at Winter’s Run Golf Club in Bel Air. Bohemia Manor is currently 2-3 through its first five matches of the season.
Collegiate Volleyball
College of Southern Maryland 3, Cecil College 0
The Seahawks dropped their first match of the year 25-14, 25-22 and 25-16. Lydia Davis led Cecil College in kills with 11 and digs with 12. The Seahawks are 1-1 on the year.
Collegiate Men’s Soccer
Cecil College 2, Northern Virginia CC 1
Cecil College picked up its first victory on the road Thursday. The Seahawks Akeil John scored in the 81st minute to give Cecil a 2-1 lead. Ben Prest opened the scoring for the Seahawks in the first half. Goalkeeper Aidan Hayes tallied eight saves.
Friday
Girls Volleyball
Fallston 3, Bohemia Manor 0
The Eagles started out its volleyball season losing in straight sets to Fallston 25-17, 27-25 and 28-26. Rylee Lenz totaled 11 kills, 14 digs and one block. Julia Holmes finished with 22 digs. Hannah Beck ended the match with 17 assists, 7 digs and two aces.
Boys Soccer
North East 4, Tri-State Christian 1
The Indians opened their season with a Friday victory over Tri-State Christian Academy. Three of North East’s four goals came off the boot of Indian players. James Ayers, Nic Fraikin and Darwin Berger all found the back of the the net for North East.
Girls Soccer
North East 8, Edgewood 2
Katy Hammer led the Indians offense with a hat-trick in North East’s season opener. Audria Stanley recorded two goals, with Saylor Bare, Allyson Miklas and Maddie Krasman each netting a goal. Keira Morton finished with four saves.
