The Tigers struck out four Panthers batters and allowed just three hits in its 11-run win over Perryville. Perryville left six men on base in the loss.
Aberdeen 11, Elkton 2
Caleb Potter went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs in the loss for the Golden Elks. Aberdeen gave up six hits on eight strikeouts.
MIL Baseball
FCA 9, Tome 3
The Titans finished with four hits in the loss, while striking out eight FCA batters. FCA used a seven-run second inning to take a 7-0 lead.
Greenwood Mennonite 9, Tri-State Christian 4
Will Davis, Brayden Jones, Jake Bannon and Garret Bauchman all drove in a run for the Crusaders on 12 hits. Greenwood struck out 12 Tri-State batters. Bannon went 3-for-4 for the Crusaders.
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun 9, Elkton 0
Cadence Williams and Kelsey Barks each drove in two runs for the Tigers. Barks pitched a complete game for Rising Sun, giving up two hits on six strikeouts. Williams finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Patterson Mill 19, Rising Sun 4
Tori Heath finished with three goals for the Tigers in the loss to the Huskies. Emma Walden added a goal for Rising Sun.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tri-State Christian 2, Rosedale Baptist 2
Hayden Thomas and Abigail Slagle each found the back of the net once for the Crusaders. Katie Nussle finished with nine saves for Tri-State Christian.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Bohemia Manor 7, North East 4
UCBAC Tennis
North East 9, Elkton 2
Wednesday, April 5
UCBAC Baseball
North East 16, North Harford 4
Ethan Flaugher finished with three RBIs for the Indians. Ryan James, Luke Keefer and Evan England all drove in two RBIs for the Indians. Seamus Malinowski, Landon Knaub and James combined for six strikeouts on the mound.
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun 2, Caravel Academy (DE) 1
Cadence Williams pitched seven innings of two-hit softball for the Tigers in the win, while striking out eight Buccaneer batters. Jayden Simpkins and Bri Cole each drove in a run in the fourth inning to give Sun a 2-0 lead.
Bohemia Manor 11, North East 4
Mariah Penta struck out seven batters in the win for the Eagles. Penta led Bo Manor at the plate with three RBIs, while going 3-for-4. Kylee Bergman and Kendel Leonardi both drove in a pair of runs for the Eagles.
