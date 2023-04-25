Thursday, April 20
UCBAC Baseball
Perryville 8, Aberdeen 4
Perryville’s Ethan Neff pitched 5 2/3 innings, struck out eight batters and allowed no earned runs. J.T. Lepore tallied three RBIs for the Panthers and Nick Candy reached base three times for Perryville.
MIL Baseball
Tri-State Christian 4, Delaware Valley Classical 0
Luke Yates picked up the win for the Crusaders, going five innings, allowing two hits and striking out 12 DVCS batters. Yates also got it done at the plate, using a three-run home run in the third inning to give Tri-State a 3-0 lead. Will Davis allowed one hit and struck out four batters in two innings of relief pitching.
MIL Softball
Odyssey Charter 14, Tome 4
Addison Woods and Montana Smith each drove in a run for the Titans. Odyssey Charter used a seven-run first inning to take a lead over Tome.
Local Scores
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Perryville 14, Elkton 5
North East 16, Edgewood 4
Rising Sun 6, Bohemia Manor 5
UCBAC Tennis
North East 9 v. Perryville 2
Rising Sun 8, Havre De Grace 3
Elkton 9, Joppatowne 2
Bohemia Manor 9, Edgewood 2
Friday, April 21
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor 7, Elkton 1
Matt Felice picked up the win on the mound for the Eagles, pitching five innings of three hit baseball. Kyle Polaski and Chris Harris both finished with multiple runs scored for Bo Manor. Chase Monaghan drove in Elkton’s only run in the sixth inning.
Perryville 29, Harford Christian 4
Michael Candy finished with four RBIs, while Dominic Ferrigno and Nick VanBergen drove in three runs each for Perryville. Nate Rice and Ferrigno combined for eight strikeouts on the mound for the Panthers.
Oxford Area High School 11, Rising Sun 9
Aiden King went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs for Rising Sun. Wyatt McDowell added two RBIs. Dylan Schriver, Layne Hull and Dillon Goodwin each drove in a run for the Tigers.
UCBAC Softball
Bel Air 12, Perryville 5
Riley Jackson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Perryville. The Panthers recorded six hits as a team.
Bohemia Manor 9, Elkton 7
Kaylyn Shallcross went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs for the Eagles. Mariah Penta, Gwen Ayers and Alissa Broderdorp each drove in a run for Bohemia Manor. Justina Morgan finished with a home run and five RBIs for Elkton.
MIL Softball
Tome 20, West Nottingham Academy 0
Montana Smith, Natalie Gogots, Gabby Reichelmann, Addison Woods, Ashley Widdoes and Jaden Sander each drove in at least one run for the Titans. Smith finished with a game-high four RBIs.
MIL Girls Soccer
Rosedale Baptist School 4, Tri-State Christian 2
Abigail Slagle and Cheyenne Quinn each scored for the Crusaders. Tessa Davis added an assist for Tri-State. Katie Nussle finished with five saves for the Crusaders.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Elkton 13, Joppatowne 0
Perryville 19, Edgewood 5
Saturday, April 22
UCBAC Track and Field
North East at Talley-Zimmerman Invitational
Leanna Rogers placed first in the 1500-meter run (4:55.06) and second in the 800-meter run (2:26.39) for North East. Brin Khanjar took home second place in discus (91’11”) and third place in the high jump (4’10”). Jacob Blankenship took home a second place finish in discus (125’3”) and third place spot in shot put (42’11.5”). Daniel Katz placed third in the 1500 (4:32.77).
Sunday, April 23
College Baseball
College of Southern Maryland 5, Cecil College 3
Dylan Byler and Kevin Gamber each drove in a run for Cecil College. Kyle Stively pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters. Stively gave up three earned runs for Cecil.
College of Southern Maryland 5, Cecil College 3
Davis Jenkins drove in a pair of runs for the Seahawks. Garrett Worthington added an RBI for Cecil. Dylan Byler went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Seahawks.
Monday, April 24
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor 11, Joppatowne 5
The Eagles used a five-run seventh inning to grow its lead to six against the Mariners. Preston Emmerson led Bo Manor at the plate with five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the first inning.
Elkton 7, Perryville 5
Luis Romero led the Elks with three RBIs, while going 2-for-4 at the plate. Caleb Potter, Jose Romero and Chase Monaghan each drove in a run for the Golden Elks. Caleb Potter pitched six innings for the Elks, allowing no hits and striking out 16 Perryville batters.
North East 9, Bel Air 5
Ethan Flaugher and Mason Newton each drove in two RBIs for the Indians. The Indians used a four-run eighth inning to break a 5-5 tie. Matthew Hopkins and Luke Keefer each drove in a run for North East. Seamus Malinowski pitched 1 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball in relief for the Indians.
Rising Sun 5, North Harford 4
Wyatt McDowell went 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the win for Rising Sun. Aiden King and Layne Hull each drove in a run for the Tigers. Ryan McBride struck out 12 batters in 6 2/3 innings for Rising Sun. The Tigers used a four-run sixth inning to overcome a three-run deficit.
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun 13, North Harford 1
Jayden Simpkins and Bri Cole combined for seven RBIs in the win over the Hawks. Cole and Kelsey Barks both went yard for the Tigers. Barks and Faith McCullough combined to pitch seven innings and strike out 10 North Harford batters.
Fallston 8, Perryville 3
Riley Jackson went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Sarah Cantrell drove in the other run for Perryville.
North East 5, Bel Air 4
Abby Cisneros went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the win for the Indians. Kalila Pace drove in an RBI for North East. The Indians used a two-run sixth inning to erase a one-run deficit and take the lead.
Bohemia Manor 14, Joppatowne 0
Mariah Penta went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs for the Eagles. Kaylyn Shallcross went 2-for-3 at the dish with two runs scored for Bohemia Manor. Gwen Ayers, Temperance Fitzsimmons, Aubrey Bowers, Ava Guerrieri and Kylee Bergman each drove in a run for the Eagles.
MIL Softball
Concordia Prep 12, Tome 8
Montana Smith and Olivia Limberger each drove in two runs for the Titans. Smith went 2-for-4 at the plate. Addison Woods and Ashley Widdoes each drove in a run for Tome.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tri-State Christian 4, Chestertown 0
Hayden Thomas totaled two goals for the Crusaders. Tessa Davis and Baylie Thomas each found the back of the net once for Tri-State. Davis, Hope Pfadt and Abigail Slagle each added an assist for the Crusaders.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Aberdeen 17, Elkton 1
UCBAC Tennis
Rising Sun 9 at Edgewood 2
Bohemia Manor 7, Perryville 4
North East 7, Elkton 4
