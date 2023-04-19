Tuesday, April 18
MIL Baseball
Tri-State Christian 14, West Nottingham 4
Gary Slagle tallied three RBIs for the Crusaders, while Drew Eichman finished with two RBIs. Slagle went 2-for-4 at the plate. Brayden Jones picked up the win for the Crusaders, pitching four innings, allowing one run and striking out seven batters.
MIL Soccer
Tri-State Christian 2, Avon Grove Charter 0
Hayden Thomas and Abigail Slagle each found the back of the net once for the Crusaders, while Tessa Davis picked up an assist. Goalkeeper Katie Nussle ended the day with a shutout, recording seven saves.
College Baseball
CCBC Catonsville 8, Cecil College 0
The Cardinals used a five-run seventh inning to extend its lead to eight against the Seahawks. Miles Bowens drove in a pair of runs for Catonsville. The Seahawks managed six hits in the loss. Cecil’s Garrett Worthington went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Local Scores
MIL Baseball
Tome 9, Delaware Valley Classical School 7
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
North East 8, Edgewood 7
MIL Boys Lacrosse
Newark Charter School 11, West Nottingham 4
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
North East 14, Elkton 10
Aberdeen 11, Bohemia Manor 2
UCBAC Tennis
Rising Sun 9, Elkton 2
Perryville 10, Joppatowne 1
North East 8, Bohemia Manor 3
Wednesday, April 19
UCBAC Baseball
Perryville 16, Edgewood 0
The Panthers’ bats exploded in Perryville’s fifth win of the season. Ethan Neff totaled four RBIs for the Panthers at the plate. Tucker Rando, Dom Ferrigno and Lucas Umbarger limited Edgewood to two hits and struck out six Edgewood batters.
North East 5, North Harford 4
North East’s Matt Hopkins played hero for the Indians with a walk-off solo home run. Hopkins went 2-for-4 at the plate. Luke Keefer drove in three runs for North East, going 2-for-3. Collin Kight led the Hawks with two hits and one RBI. Seamus Malinowski picked up the win for the Indians on the mound.
Bohemia Manor 3, Elkton 0
Chris Harris pitched a complete game shutout for the Eagles, allowing two hits and striking out 11 Elkton batters. Andrew Connolley, Ethan Moats and Austin Farrow each drove in a run for the Eagles.
UCBAC Softball
Bohemia Manor 7, C. Milton Wright 6
Camille Mattucci drove in three runs and went 1-for-3 at the plate in the win for the Eagles. Temperance Fitzsimmons and Alissa Broderdorp each finished the day with two RBIs. Mariah Penta pitched seven innings for the Eagles.
Elkton 1, Havre De Grace 0
LeeAnn Pugh picked up the win for the Elks, pitching seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out five Havre De Grace batters. Carley Esterling drove in Pugh in the third inning to score the only run of the game.
North East 5, North Harford 4
Jazmyn Martin’s walk-off single scored two runs and handed the Indians a one-run victory. Martin went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Carli Minear added two RBIs in the win for North East. Minear pitched seven innings for the Indians.
Rising Sun 9, Perryville 2
Cadence Williams pitched 4 1/3 innings in the win, striking out nine Perryville batters and not allowing a hit. Jordan Lynch went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of homers for Rising sun. Sam Dixon, Josalyn McMillan and Bri Cole each drove in a run for the Tigers. Sarah Cantrell and Briana Rebman each finished with one RBI for Perryville.
Local Scores
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Perryville 15, Elkton 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.