Today
UCBAC Field Hockey
Elkton v. Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Volleyball
Bohemia Manor v. Bel Air, 5 p.m.
Perryville v. Patterson Mill, 5 p.m.
Rising Sun v. North Harford, 5 p.m.
UCBAC Football
Perryville v. Joppatowne, 7 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Patterson Mill, 7 p.m.
Elkton at Edgewood, 7 p.m.
Rising Sun at Havre de Grace, 7 p.m.
Saturday
North East at Fallston, 12 p.m.
College Cross Country
Cecil College at 43rd Annual Philadelphia Metropolitan, 1 p.m.
Monday
North East at Bo Manor, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Rising Sun at Havre de Grace, 6:45 p.m.
Elkton v. Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Bo Manor v. Tri-State Christian, 5 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Bo Manor @ Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Bel Air, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Golf
Perryville v. North Harford, Edgewood, Havre de Grace,3:30 p.m.
at Furnace Bay Golf Course
College Volleyball
Cecil College at Harcum College, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Perryville v. Tome, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Bel Air, 5 p.m.
Perryville at Tome, 4 p.m.
Bo Manor at C. Milton Wright, 5 p.m.
Elkton at Aberdeen, 5 p.m.
Perryville at North Harford, 5 p.m.
Rising Sun at Bel Air, 5 p.m.
Rising Sun at Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
at Ruggles Golf Course
Elkton v. North East, Bo Manor, 3:30 p.m.
at Patriots Glen
UCBAC Cross Country
Bo Manor v. North East, Rising Sun, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Perryville, Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.
College Men’s Soccer
Cecil College at Anne Arundel Community College, 3 p.m.
