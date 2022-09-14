Today
UCBAC Field Hockey
Perryville v. Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Bohemia Manor v. Harford Tech, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Volleyball
North East v. Harford Tech, 4:45 p.m.
Rising Sun v. C. Milton Wright, 5 p.m.
Perryville at Fallston, 5 p.m.
Elkton at Joppatowne, 5 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Patterson Mill, 5 p.m.
UCBAC XC
Perryville, North East at White Clay Creek Classic (DE), 3 p.m.
UCBAC Football
Rising Sun v. Patterson Mill 7 p.m.
North East v. Joppatowne, 7 p.m.
Perryville at Fallston, 7 p.m.
Elkton at Aberdeen 7 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at Havre de Grace, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Bohemia Manor at Bull Run Invitational, 9 a.m.
at Hereford High School
Collegiate XC
Cecil College at Sting Invitational, 10 a.m.
at Delaware State University
Collegiate Volleyball
Cecil College at Chesapeake College, 11 a.m.
Cecil College v. Anne Arundel CC, 1 p.m. (at Chesapeake College)
Monday
Bohemia Manor at Havre de Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Perryville, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Havre de Grace, 4 p.m.
Rising Sun at North East, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Bohemia Manor at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Aberdeen, 6:45 p.m.
UCBAC Volleyball
North East v. Havre de Grace, 4:45 p.m.
Rising Sun at Patterson Mill, 5 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Perryville, 5 p.m.
Elkton at Edgewood, 5 p.m.
Elkton, Perryville, Bohemia Manor, Rising Sun, North East at District 7 match
at Geneva Farms Golf Course, 11 a.m.
Men’s Collegiate Soccer
Cecil College at Prince George’s CC, 5 p.m.
