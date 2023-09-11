Today
UCBAC Girls' Soccer
Perryville vs. Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun vs. Havre de Grace, 5 p.m.
UCBAC Boys' Soccer
Elkton at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Boys' Soccer
West Nottingham vs. Delaware Valley Classical, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Field Hockey
Elkton vs. Bohemia Manor, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Havre de Grace, 3:30 p.m.
North East vs. Rising Sun, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
UCBAC Football
Elkton at Edgewood, 6 p.m.
Rising Sun vs. Fallston, 7 p.m.
Perryville vs. Patterson Mill, 7 p.m.
North East at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
North East vs. North Harford, 5 p.m.
Perryville at Patterson Mill, 5 p.m.
Elkton at Fallston, 6 p.m.
West Nottingham at Avon Grove Charter, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Volleyball
North East at Tri-State Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Rising Sun at Bel Air, 5 p.m.
Perryville vs. Havre de Grace, 5 p.m.
Elkton at Edgewood, 5 p.m.
Bohemia Manor vs. C. Milton Wright, 5 p.m.
MIL Volleyball
Tome vs. Red Lion Christian (DE), 5 p.m.
UCBAC Golf
Tome vs. Elkton @ Patriot's Glen, 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
Cecil College at Anne Arundel CC, 6 p.m.
College Men's Soccer
Cecil College vs. Anne Arundel CC, 4:30 p.m.
