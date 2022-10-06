Today
UCBAC Field Hockey
Bohemia Manor at Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Soccer
Elkton v. Fallston, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Edgewood, 6 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Patterson Mill, 6 p.m.
UCBAC Volleyball
Perryville at Patterson Mill, 5 p.m.
North East at Elkton, 5 p.m.
UCBAC Golf
Bohemia Manor v. Perryville, Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
at Back Creek Golf Course
UCBAC Football
Elkton at North East, 7 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Aberdeen, 7 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at C. Milton Wright, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Collegiate Volleyball
Cecil College v. Lackawanna College, 1 p.m.
at Delaware Tech Stanton Campus
Cecil College at Delaware Tech, 3 p.m.
Collegiate XC
Cecil College at Goucher College, 11:45 a.m.
Monday Oct. 10
Elkton v. Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Havre de Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Patterson Mill, 5:30 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Soccer
Rising Sun at Harford Tech, 6:45 p.m.
Perryville at North East, 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Bohemia Manor at Patterson Mill, 5 p.m.
North East v. Perryville, 7 p.m.
Elkton v. Aberdeen, 5 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. C. Milton Wright, 5 p.m.
Perryville v. North Harford, 5 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Bel Air, 7 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Perryville, Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Elkton, Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club
Rising Sun, C. Milton Wright, North Harford at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m,
at Exton Golf Course
UCBAC XC
Perryville, Elkton, Bohemia Manor, North East at Susquehanna Division Meet
at Perryville Park, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Chesapeake Division Meet
at Churchville Recreation Center, 3:30 p.m.
Collegiate Soccer
Cecil College v. Hagerstown CC, 4 p.m.
Cecil College v. Allegany College of Maryland, 7 p.m.
