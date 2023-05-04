Today
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor at Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Fallston, 4 p.m.
North East v. Rising Sun, 6 p.m. @ North East LL
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun at Fallston, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Perryville, 6 p.m. @ Eder Park
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Bohemia Manor at Kent County, 5:30 p.m.
Elkton at Edgewood, 6 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Bohemia Manor at The Gunston School, 4 p.m.
MIL Soccer
Tome at Greenwood Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Tri-State Christian v. Aspira Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
UCBAC Tennis
Rising Sun, Perryville, North East, Elkton, Bohemia Manor at Susquehanna Division Championships @ Cecil College
Monday
Rising Sun at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. North East, 6 p.m. @ Chesapeake City LL
MIL Baseball
League Quarterfinals
Bohemia Manor v. Perryville, 7 p.m.
MIL Boys Lacrosse
League Play-in game
MIL Girls Lacrosse
UCBAC Track and Field
Elkton, Fallston at Rising Sun, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Elkton at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.
League Semifinals
Bohemia Manor, C. Milton Wright at Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Havre De Grace, Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Girls Soccer
League Play-In game
