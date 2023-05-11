Today
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse Regional Semifinals
Perryville v. Rising Sun, 5:30 p.m.
North East v. Bohemia Manor, 5 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse Regional Semifinals
Rising Sun v. Bohemia Manor, 6 p.m.
Perryville v. Kent County, 7:30 p.m.
MIL Boys Lacrosse Finals
Tome v. FCA, 3:15 p.m. @ Calvert Regional Park
Saturday, May 13
UCBAC Tennis Regionals
Perryville, North East, Bohemia Manor, 1A East Regionals @ Cecil College, 9 a.m.
Elkton, Rising Sun, 2A East Regionals @ Rising Sun, 10 a.m.
MIL Girls Soccer Championship
MIL Finals @ Calvert Regional Park, 1:30 p.m.
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor v. Perryville, 2 p.m.
North East v. Elkton/North Harford, TBD
Monday, May 15
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Regional Finals, TBD
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun v. C. Milton Wright/North East, TBD
Bohemia Manor v. Havre De Grace/Perryville, TBD
Tuesday, May 16
Region Finals, TBD
MIL Baseball
MIL Final, TBD @ Ripken Stadium Aberdeen
