Today
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor at Perryville, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
North East at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Bel Air, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Softball
Perryville at Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Fallston, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Rising Sun v. Bel Air, 5 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at Patterson Mill, 5:15 p.m.
North East at Harford Tech, 6:45 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Rising Sun at Bel Air, 6 p.m.
Perryville at Havre De Grace, 6:45 p.m.
UCBAC Tennis
Bohemia Manor at North East, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tome at Chestertown Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Tri-State Christian at Greenwood Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 1st
College Baseball
Cecil College v. Garrett College, 12 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 2nd
Cecil College at Bucks County, 12 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Monday, April 3rd
Bohemia Manor v. North Harford, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Tome, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. North East, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Baseball
Tri-State Christian v. West Nottingham Academy, 4 p.m.
North East v. Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at Bel Air, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. North East, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Rising Sun, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Tri-State Christian at Tome, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4th
Perryville v. Rising Sun, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Aberdeen, 6:15 p.m.
Tome v. FCA, 4 p.m.
Tri-State Christian v. Greenwood Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Softball
Tome v. West Nottingham, 4 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. North East, 6 p.m.
MIL Boys Lacrosse
West Nottingham Academy at Gunston, 4 p.m.
Perryville v. North East, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Patterson Mill, 6 p.m.
MIL Girls Lacrosse
Elkton at North East, 3:30 p.m.
Tri-State Christian v. Rosedale Baptist, 5:15 p.m.
