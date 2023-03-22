Today
UCBAC Softball
Rising Sun v. Perryville, 3:30 p.m. (Game postponed due to weather)
North East at North Harford, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor at Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Fallston, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Baseball
Tome v. Delaware Classical School, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
North East at Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
Perryville v. Bohemia Manor, 6 p.m.
MIL Boys Lacrosse
Tome at Avon Grove Charter, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Perryville at Tome, 4 p.m.
North East at Bohemia Manor, 6 p.m.
UCBAC Tennis
North East at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tome at Tri-State, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
College Baseball
Cecil College at Anne Arundel CC, 12 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
Cecil College at WVU Potomac State 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Rising Sun at North East, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Bel Air, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Bohemia Manor, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Rising Sun, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Oxford Area High School, 3:45 p.m.
Perryville v. Tome, 5 p.m.
Elkton v. Oxford Area High School, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Girls Lacrosse
Tome at Anne Arundel County @ Anne Arundel Park, 6:45 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Perryville, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Tri-State v. Calvary Baptist Church Academy, 3:45 p.m.
Tome v. Delaware Valley Classical School, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Tome v. Greenwood Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Tri-State v. Delaware Valley Classical School, 4 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Perryville, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Aberdeen, 4 p.m.
Rising Sun at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Bohemia Manor, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Track and Field
Perryville, Harford Tech at Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
Cecil College v. Harford CC, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.
