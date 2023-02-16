Today
UCBAC Boys Basketball
Bohemia Manor at Patterson Mill, 6:45 p.m.
Elkton at C. Milton Wright, 6:45 p.m.
Private School Boys Basketball
Tome at Avon Grove Charter @ Goldey Beacom College, 8 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Basketball
North East v. C. Milton Wright, 7 p.m.
Private School Girls Basketball
Tome at West Nottingham, 5 p.m.
UCBAC Wrestling
UCBAC Championships @ Edgewood High School, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
UCBAC Swimming
3A-2A-1A North Regional Championships @ Magnolia Middle School, 10 a.m.
UCBAC Championships @ Edgewood High School, 8:30 a.m.
West Nottingham Prep @ St. James School, 2 p.m.
College Basketball
Cecil College v. College of Southern Maryland, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
West Nottingham Prep at Covenant College Prep, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
UCBAC Indoor Track and Field
1A/2A State Championships @ Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, 4 p.m.
MIL Quarterfinals
