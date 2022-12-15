Today
UCBAC Boys Basketball
Rising Sun at Bohemia Manor, 7 p.m.
North East v. Perryville, 7 p.m.
Elkton v. North Harford, 7 p.m.
Private School Boys Basketball
West Nottingham Prep at The George School, 5:30 p.m.
Tome v. APSIRA Academy , 6:30 p.m. @ Tome Christmas Classic
West Nottingham v. Avon Grove, 7 p.m. @ Goldey-Beacom College
Private School Girls Basketball
Tome v. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5 p.m. @ Tome Christmas Classic
UCBAC Wrestling
Perryville, North East, Elkton, Bohemia Manor at Kent County, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Fallston, 5:30 p.m.
UCBAC Track and Field
North East at Smithsburg Invitational, 3:30 p.m. @ Hagerstown CC
College Basketball
Cecil v. Monroe CC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Perryville, North East, Elkton, Bohemia Manor at Kent County, 9 a.m.
Tome Christmas Classic, 10 a.m.
West Nottingham v. Episcopal Academy, 1 p.m.
West Nottingham Prep v. Episcopal Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Tome Christmas Classic, 12 p.m.
Cecil County v. Sullivan County CC, 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
UCBAC Girls Basketball
Elkton at Havre de Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Joppatowne, 6:45 p.m.
North East v. Rising Sun, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
North East at Fallston, 5 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at North Harford, 6:45 p.m.
Perryville v. Elkton, 7 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Bel Air, 7 p.m.
West Nottingham Prep at Mount Zion Prep, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Elkton, 5:30 p.m.
