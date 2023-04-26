Today
UCBAC Baseball
Elkton at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Baseball
West Nottingham Academy at Rockbridge, 6 p.m.
UCBAC Softball
Elkton at Aberdeen, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Softball
West Nottingham Academy at FCA, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Bohemia Manor v. Harford Tech, 4 p.m.
Elkton at North East, 6 p.m.
Perryville at Oxford, 7 p.m.
MIL Boys Lacrosse
West Nottingham Academy at Avon Grove Charter, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Perryville at Fallston, 5 p.m.
UCBAC Tennis
North East at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tri-State Christian at Calvary Baptist Church, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
College Baseball
Cecil College v. Prince George’s CC, 12 & 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Cecil College at CCBC Dundalk, 12 & 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 1
North East at Harford Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Patterson Mill, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Aberdeen, 4:30 p.m.
Tome v. Delaware Valley Classical School, 4:30 p.m.
Perryville v. North Harford, 6 p.m.
Tome v. Odyssey Charter, 4 p.m.
Elkton at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Rising Sun, 6 p.m.
Tome at Solanco High School, 4 p.m.
Rising Sun at Perryville, 6 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Rising Sun, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Tome v. Chestertown Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-State Christian v. Avon Grove Charter, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Elkton at Caravel Academy (DE), 6 p.m.
Tome v. Tri-State Christian, 4 p.m.
West Nottingham v. Greenwood Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Tome v. West Nottingham, 4 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Edgewood, 6 p.m.
Elkton at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
MIL Girls Lacrosse
Tome v. Saint Maria Goretti, 5:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at North Harford, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
