Today
UCBAC Baseball
Bohemia Manor at Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Harford Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Oxford Area High School, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Baseball
Tome v. Greenwood Mennonite, 4 p.m.
West Nottingham Academy v. Delaware Valley Classical School, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Softball
Perryville at Bel Air, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Bohemia Manor, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Softball
Tome at West Nottingham Academy, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Elkton v. Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Edgewood, 6 p.m.
MIL Boys Lacrosse
West Nottingham Academy at FCA, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Track and Field
Bohemia Manor, Rising Sun, Elkton at Track No Trail Invite @ Bohemia Manor High School, 3 p.m.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tri-State Christian at Rosedale Baptist School, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
North East at Talley-Zimmerman Invitational @ Walkersville High School, 9:30 a.m.
College Baseball
Cecil College at College of Southern Maryland, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Bohemia Manor at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Perryville, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Bel Air, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at North Harford, 3:30 p.m.
Tome v. Concordia Prep, 4 p.m.
Perryville at Fallston, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Bel Air, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
North East v. Tome, 7 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
North East v. Tome, 5:30 p.m.
UCBAC Tennis
Rising Sun at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Bohemia Manor, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
Tri-State Christian v. Chestertown Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Tome v. West Nottingham Academy, 4 p.m.
Tri-State Christian v. FCA, 4 p.m.
Elkton at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Tome v. FCA, 4 p.m.
West Nottingham at Harford Christian, 4 p.m.
West Nottingham v. FCA, 4 p.m.
Perryville at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.
North East v. Bohemia Manor, 6 p.m.
Elkton v. Edgewood, 6 p.m.
Bohemia Manor v. Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online calendar events delivered to you!
Subscribe to this newsletter to get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.