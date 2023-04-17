Today
UCBAC Baseball
Rising Sun v. Fallston, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
North East v. North Harford, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Bohemia Manor, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Softball
Bohemia Manor v. C. Milton Wright, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton v. Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Perryville v. Rising Sun, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Boys Lacrosse
Perryville at Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Bohemia Manor, 6 p.m.
MIL Girls Soccer
Tome at Avon Grove Charter @ Nichol Park 3:45 p.m.
Tri-State Christian Academy v. Delaware Valley Classical School, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Perryville at Aberdeen, 6:15 p.m.
MIL Baseball
Tri-State Christian at Delaware Valley Classical, 3:30 p.m.
West Nottingham v. FCA, 4 p.m.
Elkton at Perryville, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Rising Sun, 7 p.m.
MIL Softball
Tome at Odyssey Charter, 3:30 p.m.
MIL Boys Lacrosse
Tome at West Nottingham, 4 p.m.
UCBAC Girls Lacrosse
Perryville v. Elkton, 3:30 p.m.
North East at Edgewood, 5:30 p.m.
Rising Sun at Bohemia Manor, 6 p.m.
UCBAC Tennis
North East v. Perryville, 3:30 p.m.
Rising Sun v. Havre De Grace, 3:30 p.m.
Elkton at Joppatowne, 3:30 p.m.
Bohemia Manor at Edgewood, 3:30 p.m.
