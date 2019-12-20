Allie from the Elkton Central Library recommends “Royal Holiday” by Jasmine Guillory:
“Are you looking for a fun, holiday-themed romance? Try ‘Royal Holiday’! It features Vivian, who joins her daughter, Maddie, on a trip to England to style a royal family member. When she meets the Queen’s private secretary, she is taken by his charm—and romance ensues. But it won’t last past New Year’s Day… or will it? And be sure to read Jasmine Guillory’s other books, too!”
If you want more personalized picks, try our reading recommendation service Book Mate! Fill out a short form about your likes and dislikes and one of our book experts will choose 3-5 titles for you. Who knows? They might suggest your next favorite book! Try Book Mate online at http://ow.ly/Xn9K30fBOi6, or stop by any branch and pick up a form there!
