In 2015, CCPL was a National Medal Winner. Presented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, this is the nation’s highest honor for libraries.
Each location offers services, programs and activities for children, teens and adults. Some of the offerings include early learning opportunities, small-business services, Gale courses, technology classes and cultural programs, among many others.
Additional information is available at www.cecil.ebranch.info.
Note: Hours may differ due to COVID-19.
Elkton Central Branch:
301 Newark Ave., Elkton, MD 21921
410-996-5600
Hours:
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays;
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays;
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays
Cecilton Branch:
215 E. Main St., Cecilton, MD 21913
410-275-1091
Hours:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays;
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays;
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Chesapeake City Branch:
2527 Augustine Herman Highway,
Chesapeake City, MD 21915
410-996-1134
Hours:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays;
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays;
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
North East branch:
106 W. Cecil Ave., North East, MD 21901
410-996-6269
Hours:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays;
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays;
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Perryville branch:
500 Coudon Blvd., Perryville, MD 21903
410-996-6070
Hours:
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays;
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Drive-through hours:
9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays;
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Port Deposit branch:
13 S. Main St., Port Deposit, MD 21904
410-996-6055
Hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays;
Closed Thursdays and Fridays;
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays
Rising Sun branch:
111 Colonial Way, Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-4025
410-398-2706
Hours:
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
