In 2015, CCPL was a National Medal Winner. Presented by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, this is the nation’s highest honor for libraries.

Each location offers services, programs and activities for children, teens and adults. Some of the offerings include early learning opportunities, small-business services, Gale courses, technology classes and cultural programs, among many others.

Additional information is available at www.cecil.ebranch.info.

Note: Hours may differ due to COVID-19.

Elkton Central Branch:

301 Newark Ave., Elkton, MD 21921

410-996-5600

Hours:

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays;

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays;

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Cecilton Branch:

215 E. Main St., Cecilton, MD 21913

410-275-1091

Hours:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays;

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays;

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Chesapeake City Branch:

2527 Augustine Herman Highway,

Chesapeake City, MD 21915

410-996-1134

Hours:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays;

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays;

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

North East branch:

106 W. Cecil Ave., North East, MD 21901

410-996-6269

Hours:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays;

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays;

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Perryville branch:

500 Coudon Blvd., Perryville, MD 21903

410-996-6070

Hours:

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays;

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Drive-through hours:

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays;

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Port Deposit branch:

13 S. Main St., Port Deposit, MD 21904

410-996-6055

Hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays;

Closed Thursdays and Fridays;

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays

Rising Sun branch:

111 Colonial Way, Rising Sun, MD 21911

410-658-4025

410-398-2706

Hours:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

