The opinion page of the July 2nd, 2021 edition of the Cecil Whig had an article on “Freedom of the Press Day”. It talked about how our democracy depends on a strong, vibrant and unfettered press. Our founding fathers who declared INDEPENDENCE on the 4th of July followed with a constitution to give structure and a Bill of rights. That first amendment – freedom of speech supported a vibrant, varied, valuable press throughout our history.
Support for your local newspaper is key to an informed people. “Community journalism” is basic to the health and welfare of where you call home. The “local voices”, the local stories, they are what creates a community. This is what creates a responsive and responsible citizenship. To promote this there needs to be a locally invested press/newspaper. Is the Cecil Whig that paper?
The two most popular columns are the “Biz Beat” and “the AG”. They represent two vital parts of the community. People also like to know about fires, police activity, and real estate transfers. Sadly, events seem to be all too often covered in retrospect rather that as up-and coming. What activities are the non-profits having, service clubs, churches? What about the government – county council work sessions, meetings, planning, zoning, health department, economic development, and the city governments?
For a “LOCAL” paper to survive it needs to get out in the community, make it easy for local voices and stories to be communicated. Review of the state, national and world news needs to be presented with an eye to how it affects the local readership. Here is hoping the CECIL WHIG takes up the challenge to be a sustainable 1st Amendment paper.
Most recently, the CECIL WHIG has reduced the time frame of subscriptions due to an increase in the increase in the postal rates. People who have put the vested interest in the local paper are now given less than they expected in one more way.
The challenge is: Can the CECIL WHIG be the voice of the people of Cecil County? Accept or reject! It may be life of the paper or death! I hope the choice is life! We need the press!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.