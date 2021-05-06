A PBS special chronicled the one-year journey of environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and one saw the error of capitalist thinking, when she and then-president Trump addressed a world symposium on climate change.
Claiming coal was/is “clean,” Donald Trump decried what he called gloom and doom “predictions.” What Mr. Trump does not realize, or ignores, is that climate change is no longer a prediction. It’s the reality of now. It takes a heart colder than the arctic, to remain unmoved by the spectacle of a polar bear struggling desperately to find any surface upon which to walk, as ice shelves melt and seas rise. Fewer bees show up in your yard as your neighbors continue to poison “weeds” that supported them. Anyone paying attention can see things are wrong here on Earth.
It’s not just war, or unchecked organized crime in other countries, but famine caused by climate change which will continue to cause the number of migrants to swell exponentially. Our military discusses this threat to U.S. security. Climate change deniers remind me of some horror/comedy movie where a protagonist sits in a chair jabbering about his safe neighborhood, unaware that a killer stands behind him with a weapon raised.
Climate change, and the other horror of our time — colony collapse in bees, who pollinate food-bearing plants, are not hoaxes.
They pose a real, currently present threat.
Dorothy H. Sherman
Elkton, MD
