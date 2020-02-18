ELKTON —Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Lawson banged his drum one more time—stressing the need for balanced, available funds for county schools in the next fiscal year.
Enrollment is down, by 5.8 percent, as is the district’s workforce by 6.4 percent. However, Lawson stressed that staffing cuts are from administrative positions.
“We’re really aggressive with that,” Lawson told the Cecil County Council on Tuesday morning, “but just so you know there comes a point where you can’t keep cutting.”
The increase in county wealth is showing disproportionately for CCPS when compared to the monies lost from state aide and enrollment funds.
In the next fiscal year, the schools stand to lose all monies from the state’s Declining Enrollment and Hold Harmless grants, as well as another year without Guaranteed Tax Base funding.
“It’s because the county is getting wealthier,” Lawson said. “As we’re getting wealthier, we get less from the state.”
However, CCPS will receive more than $2 million for pre-K education — a new line item under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future for Cecil County. Although, the district will be getting funding out of the Kirwin Commission, much of these funds come with specific placements. Regardless, Lawson added, the pre-K money is a “Godsend.”
“it’s appreciated and needed, but it is not the kind of money that offsets the [district] reductions,” he added, also referring to the Concentration of Poverty Grant.
Much like the opinions heard during County Executive Alan McCarthy’s public input meeting in regard to the FY2021 budget, Lawson is wary when it comes to adequately funding county schools.
“The way things are right now, we’re going to be coming into some pretty troubling hard times in the next year,” Lawson said.
From the state of Maryland, CCPS will see a $1.1 million increase, however, about $500,000 of that is slated for the Concentration of Poverty Grant under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This leaves a $4.7-million gap from the state. CCPS looks to the county to provide about $3.9 million and for the state to contribute $5.8 million to make up the total of the $9.7 million in needed revenue.
“If I lose sleep over my job… it’s about this,” Lawson said. “This is really what has me worried about moving into next year.”
Councilman Al Miller —looking at the 9.6 percent increase to the CCPS transportation budget for FY2021 — asked that alternatives be considered rather than moving forward with the $8.1-million line item.
However, the schools must provide transportation to students, Lawson told the council in response to questions about the decrease in enrollment verses increase in bus funding.
“It’s a tough thing to figure out,” he said.
Buses are on contracts, which take into consideration routes, times per bus ride, etc.
“The contractors know they gotta get that down,” Lawson said, though, adding that this is a working issue.
Bus subscriptions are at least 100 percent within the school systems, even though attendance on the bus doesn’t reflect that on a day-to-day basis.
“You may be driving 4 miles to pick up three students,” he said, warning against bus minimum ridership, which could result in longer bus rides for students — suggesting an hour ride-time as an example for students who live in less dense areas of Cecil County.
In closing, Lawson asked that the council consider this presentation in finalizing the FY2021 budget for the county.
“We need to find out what the new normal is going to be,” he said. “I don’t foresee us being in this situation one year from now. I would ask the council, Dr. McCarthy, to have some special consideration for the board office this year… I do think things are are going to get better for the board office in the out years.
“This year, I am very worried,” Lawson said.
