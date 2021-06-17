“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
— General Order No. 3
The above order was issued on June 19, 1865 by U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger — more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox Courthouse, the official beginning of the end of the Civil War.
The order also came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. The Emancipation Proclamation was not the end of the institution of slavery, though. What President Abraham Lincoln decreed was that in those states that seceded from the Union “all persons held as slaves ... are, and henceforward shall be free.” Nor did it mean every enslaved person in the United States was now free, as again, it only applied to seceded states.
It was the 13th Amendment, ratified Dec. 6, 1865 about six months after General Order No. 3 was issued, that ended slavery. There is a noted exception to the amendment as seen in the following wording: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
While Juneteenth marks an important turning point in our history, General Order No. 3 portended the long ongoing fight for civil rights, for equality and equity. Take another look at this line of the order: “The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
“While the order was critical to expanding freedom to enslaved people, the racist language used in the last sentences foreshadowed that the fight for equal rights would continue,” the National Archives website states.
Organizers of Juneteenth events here in Cecil County have sought to create not just a celebration, but an opportunity to learn about our history, about our community and about the how the legacy of slavery has continued.
Elkton will have a Juneteenth celebration streamed live on the YouTube page “Elkton Maryland Official Juneteenth.” The event, hosted by the Elkton Juneteenth Committee, is open to all and starts at noon Saturday, June 19.
