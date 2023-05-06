Ravens Jackson Football

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson speak during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training center, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — After an unusually long contract saga between him and the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson was ready to move forward.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.