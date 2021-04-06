IF YOU GO
If you go
The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at St. Clements Island Museum, located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Coltons Point.
Admission to the grounds is free.
Water taxi rides to the island take about 20 minutes and will run until about 3 p.m. Rides are weather dependent. Tickets are $7 per person.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks must be worn at all times.
For more information, call 301-769-2222 or go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/stclementsisland/. For more information on the St. Mary’s Wine Trail, go to www.visitstmarysmd.com/blog/st-marys-county-wine-trail/.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.