If you go
Lauri Bruce’s exhibit “Pax River, More Than Just Airplanes” will run through Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Pax River Naval Air Museum.
The museum, which is located at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is $9, $7 for active duty and seniors, $4 for children ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and under.
For more information, call 301-863-1900 or go to www.paxmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.