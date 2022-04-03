If you go
The First Landing Wine & Arts
Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Clement’s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.
There will be local artisan and craft
vendors, kids’ activities, wine by the
glass or case and food vendors.
Admission to the museum is $3, $1.50 for ages 6 to 18, free for ages 5 and younger. Water taxi rides are $7. For more
information, call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be hosting its Artists in Action exhibition 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 30 at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
The artist’s schedule is as follows:
April 4-10: Annie Tull, Barb Mowery, Kelly Snyder, Linda Craven, Carolyn Huff
April 11-16: Janice Horoschak, Pamela
Callen, Toni Wolf
April 18-24: Julia Forrest, Brenda
Foehrkolb, Janice Horoschak, Miki Kimura
April 25-May 1: Cheryl Hiller, Pam Joyner, Reenie Charriere, Bryan
Jernigan, Julia Gaff
May 2-5: Kelsey Joyce, Alyson Annette Eshelman, Janice Sztabnik, Michele Banks
May 9-12: Louise Wigglesworth, Joan Wiberg, Abbi Ruppert, Ash Garner, Kathy Stanley, Annelise Wilcox
May 16-19: Melchoir Powell, Terri Frew, Mickey Kunkle, Barbara
Rushworth, Kate Rowkamp
May 23-30: Laura Grothaus, Rosalie Eck, Elizabeth Ashe, Kate Bae, Felicia Reed, Rebecca Grow
Admission is suggested donation of $5, free for members. For more,
call 410-326-4640 or go to
www.annmariegarden.org.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online calendar events delivered to you!
Subscribe to this newsletter to get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.