If you go

The First Landing Wine & Arts

Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. Clement’s Island Museum, 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

There will be local artisan and craft

vendors, kids’ activities, wine by the

glass or case and food vendors.

Admission to the museum is $3, $1.50 for ages 6 to 18, free for ages 5 and younger. Water taxi rides are $7. For more

information, call 301-769-2222 or go to www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will be hosting its Artists in Action exhibition 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 30 at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.

The artist’s schedule is as follows:

April 4-10: Annie Tull, Barb Mowery, Kelly Snyder, Linda Craven, Carolyn Huff

April 11-16: Janice Horoschak, Pamela

Callen, Toni Wolf

April 18-24: Julia Forrest, Brenda

Foehrkolb, Janice Horoschak, Miki Kimura

April 25-May 1: Cheryl Hiller, Pam Joyner, Reenie Charriere, Bryan

Jernigan, Julia Gaff

May 2-5: Kelsey Joyce, Alyson Annette Eshelman, Janice Sztabnik, Michele Banks

May 9-12: Louise Wigglesworth, Joan Wiberg, Abbi Ruppert, Ash Garner, Kathy Stanley, Annelise Wilcox

May 16-19: Melchoir Powell, Terri Frew, Mickey Kunkle, Barbara

Rushworth, Kate Rowkamp

May 23-30: Laura Grothaus, Rosalie Eck, Elizabeth Ashe, Kate Bae, Felicia Reed, Rebecca Grow

Admission is suggested donation of $5, free for members. For more,

call 410-326-4640 or go to

www.annmariegarden.org.

