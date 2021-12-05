If you go

Mount Aventine inside Chapman State Park at 3452 Ferry Place in Indian Head.

The museum is open April through October, but private tours are given year-round to members. The cost of a family membership is $30.

For more information, go to www.friendsofchapmansp.org.

