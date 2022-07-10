If you go

The Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. daily.

The museum is located at 4155 Mears Ave. in

Chesapeake Beach.

For more information, call 410-257-3892 or go to www.chesapeakebeachrailwaymuseum.com.

The Bayside History Museum is open 9 a.m, to noon Saturdays and Sundays.

The museum is located at 4025 Fourth St. In North Beach.

For more information, call 410-610-5970 or go to www.baysidehistorymuseum.org.

