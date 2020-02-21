EARLEVILLE — At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon, fire tankers from around the area reported to a structure fire with flames showing from the second floor at 289 Grove Neck Road.
No one was in the vacant structure, and the home is currently listed for sale.
Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Jason Reamy told the Cecil Whig that no cause has been determined at this time. First responders on scene included those from Cecilton, Elkton, Galena, Chesapeake City, Townsend, Hack's Point, Middletown and Kennedyville.
This is a developing story. Please check back at cecildaily.com for more updates.
