ELKTON — Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger announced Thursday that Frank Muller would be joining her administration to provide a thorough analysis of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services and the county’s volunteer fire companies.
The announcement came via a press release submitted by the county executive last week.
According to the release, Muller will work with the county for six-months, at the end of which, he will provide his findings to Hornberger and Director of the Department of Emergency Services Wayne Tome. Muller will be paid $15,000 for his half-year of work with the county, according to the release.
The release says that Muller, a native of Elkton, is a recognized expert in the field of Emergency Services. Muller began working as an emergency medical technician and as a dispatcher for Cecil County’s Fire Headquarters. He later went on to join the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office in 1981, the release states.
Muller was named Deputy Director of Cecil County’s Civil Defense and Emergency Management Agency in 1988. In 1997, Muller was appointed as Cecil County’s first Director of Emergency Services. He retired from the County in 2007 and is a lifelong member of Singerly Fire Company in Elkton, according to the release.
Hornberger made the following statement regarding her announcement:
“I am excited that Frank Muller has agreed to join our team. He will provide a top-to-bottom analysis of our County’s emergency services. The years of experience he brings to Cecil County are truly invaluable.”
Tome issued the following quote on working with Frank Muller:
“Bringing Frank Muller on with the Department of Emergency Services will provide the County with a valuable asset. He is a pioneer in emergency services.”
