Christine Smythe ran the Air Force Marathon — usually held in Dayton, Ohio at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — by herself in September. The Rising Sun woman ran 26.2 miles wearing the names of 30 family members who were veterans.
Rising Sun woman runs Air Force Marathon to honor veterans
Christine Smythe said in spite of the humidity in mid-September she enjoyed the 26.2 mile run along the Ben Cardin/Mike Castle Trails in Chesapeake City as part of the Air Force Marathon.
Christine Smythe makes the turn at the 13.1 mile mark of her 26.2 mile Air Force Marathon along the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.
Heading off as the sun rose over the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Chesapeake City, Christine Smythe from Rising Sun was a lone figure running 26.2 miles.
Christine Smythe checks her time as she crosses the finish line of her 26.2 mile Air Force Marathon run.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — In memory of her uncle and in honor of her husband — both veterans — Christine Smythe ran 26 miles along the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal all by herself.
However she wasn’t entirely alone, the Rising Sun woman said of her participation in the 2021 United States Air Force Marathon.
“I had about 15 friends at the finish line with balloons and streamers,” Smythe said. “It was very touching.”
Her friend Lynne Cherico rode her bicycle alongside to keep her company. “And it’s a public trail so there were lots of runners, bikers and families.”
She had spectacular views running under six bridges along the Ben Cardin and Mike Castle Trails in spite of the early morning fog and high humidity.
Her bib number for the virtual run was 916.
“That’s in honor of our 10th anniversary,” Smythe said of her marriage to Wayne “Butch” Smythe. She also wore the names of some 30 family members who had served. “I was running with them all on my back.”
The Air Force Marathon was supposed to be at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio the third Saturday in September but it fell victim to the pandemic. Runners were given the option to run on their own or wait until the next event. It’s a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
To get ready for running 26.2 miles Smythe participated in smaller events including the Susquehanna River Running Festival. That course that takes runners over the Hatem Bridge on Route 40 is one of her favorites.
“I got second place in my age group for the 10K and I beat my 2019 time by five minutes,” she said. The best part of that course is that there’s a hill at the start getting onto the Hatem Bridge but it’s downhill toward the end as well. “I love that course. It’s well run and a great event.”
She got into running when her children were younger. She ran a 5K with when her son — who is now 26 — was in the running club at Rising Sun Elementary School.
Her son stopped running but Smythe did not.
“I met my husband and we started doing it together,” she said.
Smythe said she’ll run the Dec. 3 Reindeer Run and Romp hosted by the University of Delaware on behalf of Delaware Special Olympics but this athlete has loftier goals.
“I am going to be in the half marathon in Dayton next year,” she said.
