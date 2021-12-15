Santa Claus met a lot of good girls and boys during Christmas in the Park in Perryville Saturday and also Lightning. Ashanti Prince said bringing his dog to meet Santa just happened while he was there.
Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to the crowd along the Perryville Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Fans of Santa Claus waited for the Perryville Christmas Parade to begin. They found a good seat on Broad Street near town hall.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Color Guard from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office leads the Perryville Christmas Parade down Broad Street on Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Following the Cecil County Sheriff's Office Color Guard were Boy Scouts announcing the start of the "Christmas in the Park" festivities in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Maryland Transportation Authority Police brought officers on motorcycles for the Perryville Christmas Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Members of the Perryville Outreach Program wave to the crowd along the parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Baltimore Oriole Bird was among the participants Saturday in the Perryville Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Hollywood Casino employees traveled the Perryville Parade Route Saturday handing out plush toys to kids.
Hollywood Casino employees traveled the Perryville Parade Route Saturday handing out plush toys to kids.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The small stuffed toys were among the gifts handed out along the Perryville Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville's Susquehanna Post of the American Legion turned out for the Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville’s Christmas Parade on Saturday was fun for all ages.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Perryville High School Marching Band makes its way along the Perryville Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Perryville High School Marching Band makes its way along the Perryville Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Perryville High School Marching Band makes its way along the Perryville Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Perryville High School Marching Band makes its way along the Perryville Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cheerleaders for The Good Shepherd Catholic School go through their routine along the Perryville Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A pair of horses and their guides prepare to make the turn from Aiken Avenue onto Broad Street in the Perryville Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville's Food Lion took part in the Christmas Parade Saturday handing out gifts along the route.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville Football cheerleaders wave to the crowd along the Christmas Parade route Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Jeeps were among the many vehicles traveling the parade route Saturday during Perryville's Christmas Parade on Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville Football team members, family and friends participated in the Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Not to be outdone by Perryville High School's team, Perryville Junior Football was all smiles at the Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Community Fire Company of Perryville had several vehicles in the town's Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Little ones get a first glimpse of Santa and Mrs. Claus coming down Broad Street in the Perryville Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Youngsters wave excitedly to Santa and Mrs. Claus as they pass in the Perryville Christmas Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Elena Davidson, 9, works on ornaments at the craft table. It was part of the fun Saturday at the Christmas in the Park event in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Elves help children wade through a table full of toys to decide which they will take home from the Christmas in the Park event held Saturday in Perryville.
Perryville celebrates the season with a parade and party
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Akira Reynolds, 10, works on decorating a canvas tile at the Food Lion booth Saturday during Christmas in the Park in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A young parade-goer ponders all his choices from a table full of toys at the Christmas in the Park event held Saturday in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Members of the Perryville High School Chamber Choir sing Christmas songs at the Christmas in the Park event Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Members of the Perryville High School Chamber Choir sing Christmas songs at the Christmas in the Park event Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Santa Claus met a lot of good girls and boys during Christmas in the Park in Perryville Saturday and also Lightning. Ashanti Prince said bringing his dog to meet Santa just happened while he was there.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath continues the tradition of reading The Night Before Christmas before turning on the Perryville Christmas Tree for the first time Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath continues the tradition of reading The Night Before Christmas before turning on the Perryville Christmas Tree for the first time Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Youngsters listen as Perryville Mayor Matt Roath reads The Night Before Christmas Saturday. After the story was read Roath turned on the lights on the tree in Lower Ferry Park.
PERRYVILLE — Tis’ the season in Lower Ferry Park in Perryville.
A day filled with a parade, music, hot chocolate, Santa, shopping and crafts, culminated with a classic story and the lighting of the town Christmas tree as Perryville’s “Christmas in the Park” swept through the town.
The festivities began with the parade, which moved from Perryville Middle School to Aiken Avenue, turning right onto Broad Street and ending at the park off Roundhouse Drive. In keeping with the season, participants wore Santa hats, donned antlers and red noses or handed Christmas candy to children along the route.
The Hollywood Casino float went one better, handing each child a plush toy. Bringing up the rear of the blocks-long procession were Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Once in the park, the North Pole couple took up residence in the amphitheater and met all who wanted to see Santa in person and share their Christmas list.
That included Lightning the dog, whose owner, Ashanti Prince, presented to the man in red.
“It just happened,” Prince, from Perryville said afterward.
Over at the craft table, Elena Davidson, 9, worked intently on a pair of Christmas creations.
“I’m making ornaments for my teachers,” Davidson said as she added color and pompoms to her art.
Perryville High School’s Chamber Choir offered a set of holiday songs just as the sun started to set along the waterfront. That signaled Mayor Matt Roath to take to the podium.
Children sat on the ground around him as Roath read The Night Before Christmas. The story’s closing lines – “...and to all a good night” – led to the countdown to light the town Christmas tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.