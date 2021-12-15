PERRYVILLE — Tis’ the season in Lower Ferry Park in Perryville.

A day filled with a parade, music, hot chocolate, Santa, shopping and crafts, culminated with a classic story and the lighting of the town Christmas tree as Perryville’s “Christmas in the Park” swept through the town.

The festivities began with the parade, which moved from Perryville Middle School to Aiken Avenue, turning right onto Broad Street and ending at the park off Roundhouse Drive. In keeping with the season, participants wore Santa hats, donned antlers and red noses or handed Christmas candy to children along the route.

The Hollywood Casino float went one better, handing each child a plush toy. Bringing up the rear of the blocks-long procession were Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Once in the park, the North Pole couple took up residence in the amphitheater and met all who wanted to see Santa in person and share their Christmas list.

That included Lightning the dog, whose owner, Ashanti Prince, presented to the man in red.

“It just happened,” Prince, from Perryville said afterward.

Over at the craft table, Elena Davidson, 9, worked intently on a pair of Christmas creations.

“I’m making ornaments for my teachers,” Davidson said as she added color and pompoms to her art.

Perryville High School’s Chamber Choir offered a set of holiday songs just as the sun started to set along the waterfront. That signaled Mayor Matt Roath to take to the podium.

Children sat on the ground around him as Roath read The Night Before Christmas. The story’s closing lines – “...and to all a good night” – led to the countdown to light the town Christmas tree.

