NOTTINGHAM, PA — When George and Michelle Turak purchased their property in 1999, little did they know it would become a haven for veterans, active duty and Gold Star families and a place to celebrate patriotism and love of country.
Long about 2009 a friend of George’s, upon seeing the view from the highest point on the 127-acre Nottingham Township property, asked him a pivotal question.
“You have been back from the (Vietnam) war for 40 years. Do you think it’s time to put up a flag?” Robert Daniels said to his friend.
Wasting no time George erected a 40-foot flag pole on that zenith and set below it a marble statue of a World War I doughboy. Surrounding the flag pole is seven soldier’s crosses.
The Mount America Foundation was born. It got that name from three young brothers that drew a picture of that amazing mountain and gave it the name “Mount America.”
You won’t find the property unless you know where to look. Much like The Mount Harmon Plantation in Earleville it’s far off the beaten path at the end of a miles-long single lane road. Your first indication that you are going in the right direction are two tall pillars holding American eagles.
On a recent Saturday members of The Delaware Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars and the Delaware Military Heritage Foundation gathered under that flag on Mount America to present the Turaks with the Silver Patrick Henry Medal.
“This is just fantastic to be honored like this,” George Turak said. It’s the one of the highest awards MOWW bestows.
The medal thanked the Turaks for their commitment to such things as educating the next generation by hosting the William E. Taylor Division US Naval Sea Cadets; their commitment to helping veterans by offering fishing trips on site and their love of country with the patriotic displays and ceremonies.
“Seeing what George and Michelle have created up here makes them eligible for the Silver Patrick Henry Award,” said Lt. Col. Carl Witte (US Army retired).
He said the Turaks have gone above and beyond to support so many who have or are currently serving.
Just as important, or perhaps more so according to Capt. Edward W. Gantt (US Navy retired) is guiding those who are preparing to serve.
“We live in a nation where most of us are separated by some issue but the thing that presses us together is the education of our young people,” Gantt said.
He told those attending that in his conversations with young people he has learned they all have an interest in serving in some capacity.
Gantt pointed out the members of Newark-based Sea Cadet Corps as examples of that future.
“My goal is to develop the mind of a young person to set them up with goals and objectives,” he said. “Our young people are depending on us.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony Turak invited all to take part in a ceremony to remember the fallen including the 13 soldiers that died in the bombing in Afghanistan during efforts to evacuate that country in September.
Three people stood by each of the 7 soldier crosses. As a name was spoken, the speaker tapped the helmet atop each cross, sounding like a bell tolling.
Turak equated that with a 21-gun salute.
