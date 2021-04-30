After more than a year, the doors of the Historic Houses of Odessa will finally reopen to the public for tours on Saturday, May 1. The museum properties, owned and operated by the Historic Odessa Foundation (HOF), were closed in March of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
HOF’s new season springs off with Potpourri of the Palette: Watercolor Paintings by Linda Hall. The exhibit features some of the award-winning artist’s vivid floral still life watercolor paintings and light filled landscapes, inspired by her bayside village of Betterton, Maryland. The exhibit, on display in the Historic Odessa Visitors Center Gallery, runs from Tuesday, May 4 to June 27.
“We are excited to be reopening and thrilled to be bringing Linda Hall’s wonderful watercolors to our visiting public,” said HOF Executive Director Debbie Buckson.
Linda Hall’s work is well known on the Eastern Shore and beyond. She was recently awarded Signature membership in the Philadelphia Watercolor Society (PWCS), as well as the North East Watercolor Society (NEWS), the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society (PWS), and the Baltimore Watercolor Society (BWS). This means she had to be accepted into at least three of their international shows within seven years to receive signature status. She was awarded “The Colson Award” in the 2010 BWS, Mid-Atlantic show in Strathmore Hall, Bethesda, Md. She is a member of The Working Artists Forum of Easton, and Chestertown River Arts. Linda is also a former partner and exhibitor at The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown, Maryland.
“This timely art exhibit with its vibrant color palette and beautiful floral subject matter will delight visitors, who like a flower, are metaphorically awakening from their pandemic hibernation this spring,” said Brian Miller, HOF assistant curator.
About Linda King Hall
Originally from Ohio, Linda King Hall moved to Betterton in Kent County, Md., from Bucks County, Pa. in 1997. She is a graduate of Ohio University where she was tapped into the Art Honorary Society, Delta Phi Delta in her sophomore year, and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a major in graphic design and a minor in Art Education.
Hall has taught Art K-12, and as a student of art herself studied with internationally known painter, illustrator, Charles Reid, for three years in Westport, Conn. She has also studied at the Silvermine Guild of Art in Norwalk, Conn., and has taken workshops with many nationally known artists. After taking two courses in graphics at Fairfield University, she worked with a number of advertising agencies and design studios for 15 years before her move to the Eastern Shore.
Over the years, Hall has participated in numerous juried art shows receiving multiple awards.
She still freelances in graphic design, pen and ink renderings, oils and watercolors. Her move to the Eastern Shore has given her more time and inspiration to focus on painting.
AT A GLANCE
WHAT: Potpourri of the Palette: Watercolor Painting by Linda Hall
WHEN: Tuesday, May 4 – Sunday, June 27, 2021
WHERE: Historic Odessa Foundation Visitors Center
201 Main Street Odessa, DE 19730
302-378-4119
Due to COVID, reservations are required for all museum property tours. Reservations for groups of up to four people will be accepted, and masks must be worn at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.