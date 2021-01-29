Union Hospital

HOSPITAL & COMMUNITY SERVICES

ChristianaCare, Union Hospital:

106 Bow St., Elkton

www.uhcc.com or 410-398-4000

Principio Health Center:

4863 Pulaski Highway, Perryville

Family Medicine, Suite 300: 410-642-2289

Open MRI & Imaging at Principio, Suite 100:

410-642-3014

Urgent Care, Suite 110: 443-245-7378

Rising Sun Diagnostics:

101 Colonial Way, Suite B, Rising Sun

Blood Draw Station; 410-658-4808

Union Diagnostics:

123 Singerly Ave., Elkton

Laboratory, X-Ray, EKG; 410-392-2686

Cecil County Health Department:

John M. Byers Health Center, 401 Bow St., Elkton 410-996-5550

Public Health Emergency Number: 410-392-2008

West Cecil Health Center:

410-378-9696

• 49 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo

• Beacon Health Center, 253 Lewis Lane, Suite 202, Havre de Grace

• 4863 Pulaski Highway, Suite 200, Perryville

URGENT CARE

Urgent Care at Elkton:

123 Singerly Ave., Elkton 410-620-3706

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Urgent Care at Principio:

Principio Health Center, 4863 Pulaski Highway, Suite 110, Perryville

443-245-7378

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

ExpressCare:

310 E. Pulaski Highway, Elkton 443-485-6213

Hours:

8 a.m. — 9 p.m. every day

Got A Doc:

2327 Pulaski Highway, North East 443-945-9494

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

AREA HOSPITALS

Christiana Hospital:

4755 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, Del. christianacare.org or 302-733-1000

University of Maryland

Harford Memorial Hospital:

501 S. Union Ave., Havre de Grace umuch.org or 443-843-5000

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center:

500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air umuch.org or 443-643-1000

