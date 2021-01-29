HOSPITAL & COMMUNITY SERVICES
ChristianaCare, Union Hospital:
106 Bow St., Elkton
www.uhcc.com or 410-398-4000
Principio Health Center:
4863 Pulaski Highway, Perryville
Family Medicine, Suite 300: 410-642-2289
Open MRI & Imaging at Principio, Suite 100:
410-642-3014
Urgent Care, Suite 110: 443-245-7378
Rising Sun Diagnostics:
101 Colonial Way, Suite B, Rising Sun
Blood Draw Station; 410-658-4808
Union Diagnostics:
123 Singerly Ave., Elkton
Laboratory, X-Ray, EKG; 410-392-2686
Cecil County Health Department:
John M. Byers Health Center, 401 Bow St., Elkton 410-996-5550
Public Health Emergency Number: 410-392-2008
West Cecil Health Center:
410-378-9696
• 49 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo
• Beacon Health Center, 253 Lewis Lane, Suite 202, Havre de Grace
• 4863 Pulaski Highway, Suite 200, Perryville
URGENT CARE
Urgent Care at Elkton:
123 Singerly Ave., Elkton 410-620-3706
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Urgent Care at Principio:
Principio Health Center, 4863 Pulaski Highway, Suite 110, Perryville
443-245-7378
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
ExpressCare:
310 E. Pulaski Highway, Elkton 443-485-6213
Hours:
8 a.m. — 9 p.m. every day
Got A Doc:
2327 Pulaski Highway, North East 443-945-9494
Hours:
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
AREA HOSPITALS
Christiana Hospital:
4755 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, Del. christianacare.org or 302-733-1000
University of Maryland
Harford Memorial Hospital:
501 S. Union Ave., Havre de Grace umuch.org or 443-843-5000
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center:
500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air umuch.org or 443-643-1000
