WASHINGTON — A group of Congressional conservatives are seeking censure for Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, and Cecil County’s representative in Washington is among them.
Rep. Andy Harris, M.D., R-Cockeysville, is a cosponsor of House Resolution 630 to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence.
“Chairman Schiff is pursuing an impeachment strategy and taking testimony in closed-door sessions that are not open to the public,” Harris’ staff said in a statement.
“Even Members of Congress not on the designated committees are barred from being present at the hearings or even reviewing the transcript or testimony of Committee proceedings.”
Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, introduced the resolution, but is now seeking to postpone the vote until early next week following the death of Baltimore Rep. Elijah Cummings, who headed up the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
Originally, Biggs had intended for a vote to be forced by Thursday, but wrote to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to ask to postpone the vote until Monday out of respect for their colleague.
Cummings, 68, died Thursday.
“I am deeply saddened at the passing of our colleague, Chairman Elijah Cummings,” wrote Biggs. “He was a fierce advocate for what he believed in. I express condolences to his family and colleagues. Out of respect to him and his family, I instructed my staff to work with your staff, and the staff of the Minority Leader. I do not wish to intrude on the grief felt by his colleagues today by proceeding with a floor vote of my motion to censure Adam Schiff.”
Harris is a cosponsor of the matter.
“Constituents in the three town hall meetings I held this week want to know if any evidence at all exists for impeachment,” he said Wednesday.
“I came to Washington to find out, and was surprised to learn that not all Members of Congress are allowed to attend the hearings, or even to access the testimony and transcripts of these secret impeachment proceedings. Holding these hearings behind closed doors, at the insistence of Chairman Schiff, is unacceptable. Soviet-style secret trials should never be acceptable in America. There is no reason not to have full transparency unless something is being hidden. That is why I support the resolution to censure Rep. Schiff. Impeachment proceedings must be a fair and open process. Every American deserves a fair shake. As far as I can tell, there is no evidence that justifies distracting Congress from important issues of concern to the public, like reducing the high cost of prescription drugs, solving the opioid crisis, securing the border, and keeping the economy strong.”
