The graduation ceremonies for Cecil County Public Schools were unlike any ceremonies before as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to offer virtual graduations instead of the traditional graduations that include all students graduating in one ceremony with parents, grandparents, friends and well wishers looking on.
Ceremonies this year were spread out over several days with students and their families being assigned certain times last week to attend individual graduation exercises where students were allowed to walk across a stage or other similar arrangement, but where each student’s graduation was effectively unique to them.
Schools all across the county conducted similar exercises, with some choosing to hold their ceremonies inside, while others hosted their ceremonies outdoors.
Last Wednesday, staff with the Cecil Whig attended ceremonies throughout the county in an attempt to capture this year’s unique celebrations. All six schools providing diplomas or certificates were photographed Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.