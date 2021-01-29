Cecil County has charter government, meaning residents elect both a county executive to head its administration as well as a five-member council, which acts as a check-and-balance on the administration. Council members run at-large, meaning that they must receive the majority of votes from the whole county, not just their district.
All eight towns in the county elect councils or boards of commissioners to lead the municipality. Most also elect mayors, who hold differing amounts of power, with Charlestown being the lone town to appoint a board president, rather than mayor.
There are four municipal police departments that supplement the countywide Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police barracks. The county has both a circuit and district court, which typically handle felony and misdemeanor crimes respectively. One animal services department serves the entire county.
Cecil County
Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-996-8000. Web: www.ccgov.org. Here residents will find the majority of the county’s administrative offices, including budget, community services, economic development, facilities management, finance, human resources, information technology, parks and recreation, permits and inspections, planning and zoning, public works and purchasing. It is also where all public county meetings and hearings are held.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 112, Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-996-5500. Web: www.cecilcountysheriff.org. Cecil County’s largest sworn law enforcement agency, which has primary jurisdiction over all county roads and land.
Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 108, Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-392-2006. Web: www.ccdes.org. The county’s chief emergency services and emergency medical service. CCDES is also home to the county’s 911 call center, which dispatches first responders to calls for service.
Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Phone: 410-441-2040. Web: www.petango.com/cecilcounty. The county’s animal services department and rescue shelter. CCAS’ shelter is openTuesday through Sunday with varying hours while the animal services department is available Monday through Friday during business hours.
Circuit Court of Cecil County, 129 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-996-1021. Web: www.courts.state.md.us/clerks/cecil/index.html. Home to the higher court of Cecil County, the circuit court has four judges who hear cases Monday through Friday. Circuit Court is also home to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Clerk of the Court’s office, the notary public, the marriage bureau and the adult drug treatment court.
District Court for Cecil County, 170 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-996-2700. Home to the lower court of Cecil County, the circuit court has two judges who hear cases Monday through Friday. District court is also where a resident can pay any traffic or criminal citations levied in the county.
Cecil County Department of Social Services, 170 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-996-0100. Web: dhr.maryland.gov/local-offices/cecil-county. CCDSS is home to child protective services, child support services, adoption and foster care services, and homeless services. The department shares the building with the District Court of Cecil County.
Cecil County Health Department, 401 Bow St., Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-996-5550. Web: www.cecilcountyhealth.org. The county health department is the chief county public health agency. To improve the health of Cecil County and its residents, it operates an Alcohol and Drug Recovery Center and offers community health services, environmental health and special populations services.
Maryland State Police North East barrack, 2433 W. Pulaski Highway, North East, MD 21901.
Phone: 410-996-7800. The North East barrack is responsible for providing full-service police functions to the citizens of Cecil County in concert with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and municipal police departments. Patrol troopers including K-9 and criminal investigators are assigned to the barrack with administrators, dispatchers and support staff. A number of other law enforcement personnel work out of the barrack to include the Natural Resources Police, homicide detectives, a polygraph operator, a crime scene technician, a crash team investigator, gang investigators and a warrant investigator.
Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway barrack, 15 Turnpike Drive, Perryville, MD 21903. Phone: 410-537-1150. This barrack is solely responsible for providing patrol and criminal/traffic enforcement on the 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 to include Baltimore, Harford and Cecil counties. The JFK Highway Barrack also patrols and investigates any crimes that occur at the Maryland House and Chesapeake House Travel Plazas.
Cecil County Detention Center, 500 Landing Lane, Elkton, MD 21921. The county’s primary criminal lockup, the detention center houses those either awaiting trial or convicted and sentenced up to 18 months of incarceration. The phone number for information, including inmates, services and visiting hours call 410-996-5800.
County Elected Officials
Cecil County Executive
Danielle Hornberger (R)
Cecil County Council President
Robert Meffley (R)
Cecil County Council Vice President
Jackie Gregory (R)
Cecil County Councilman
George Patchell (R)
Cecil County Councilman
Bill Coutz (R)
Cecil County Councilman
Al Miller (R)
Cecil County Sheriff
Scott Adams (R)
Cecil County State’s Attorney
James A. Dellmyer (R)
Cecil County Register of Wills
Allyn ‘Lyn’ Price Nickle (R)
Cecil County Clerk of the Court
Charlene Notarcola (R)
County Administrative Judge
Keith Baynes (R)
Circuit Court Judge
William Davis Jr. (R)
Circuit Court Judge
Jane Cairns Murray (R)
Circuit Court Judge
Brenda Sexton (R)
All positions are four-year terms, except circuit court judges, who run every 15 years. Cecil County’s executive election coincides with the national presidential cycle, while three council members and all other officials face elections in gubernatorial years.
Cecilton
Cecilton Town Hall, 117 W. Main St., Cecilton, MD 21913. Phone: 410-275-2692. Web: www.ceciltonmd.gov. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, town maintenance, utility billing and administration.
Elected officials:
Mayor Joseph Zang III
Councilman Michael Cooper
Councilman Craig DeVary
Councilwoman Danielle Zack
Councilman Charles Ringgold
All positions are two-year terms. Cecilton’s election is the first Monday in May. Town meetings are the first and third Mondays of the month.
Charlestown
Charlestown Town Hall, 241 Market St., Charlestown, MD 21914. Phone: 410-287-6173. Web: charlestownmd.org. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, town maintenance, utility billing and administration.
Elected officials:
Board President Karl Fockler
Board Vice President Jeff Fields
Board Treasurer Jack Kronner
Commissioner Joseph Letts
Commissioner Lou Wood
All positions are two-year terms. Charlestown’s election is the first Tuesday of March. Town meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Chesapeake City
Chesapeake City Town Hall, 108 Bohemia Ave., Chesapeake City, MD 21915. Phone: 410-885-5298. Web www.chesapeakecity-md.gov. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, historic district, town maintenance, utility billing and administration.
Elected officials:
Mayor Rich Taylor
Council Vice President Frank Hill
Councilman Ed O’Hara
Councilman Randy McLennan
Councilman Lee Adams
Councilman Frank Vari
All positions are two-year terms. Chesapeake City’s election is the first Monday in June. Town meetings are the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
Elkton
Elkton Town Hall, 100 Railroad Ave., Elkton, MD 21921. Phone: 410-398-0970. Web: www.elkton.org. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, historic district, public works, parks and recreation, permitting, utility billing and administration.
Elkton Police Department, 100 Railroad Ave., Elkton MD 21921. Phone: 410-398-4200. Web: www.elkton.org/police-department. The Elkton Police Department is a fullservice law enforcement agency that polices Elkton, the county seat. Led by Police Chief Carolyn Rogers, the department is the largest municipal force in the county.
Elected officials:
Mayor Robert Alt
Commissioner Jean Broomell
Commissioner Robert Massimiano
Commissioner Charles Givens
Commissioner Earl Piner Sr.
All positions are four-year terms. Elkton’s election is the second Tuesday in May. Town meetings are the first and third Wednesdays of the month, with a workshop on the second Wednesday.
North East
North East Town Hall, 106 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901. Phone: 410-287-5801. Web: northeastmd.org. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, town maintenance, utility billing and administration.
North East Police Department, 104 W. Cecil Ave., North East, MD 21901. Phone: 410-287-5996. A small municipal police force led by Police Chief James Just is the chief law enforcement agency within town limits.
Elected officials:
Mayor Robert McKnight
Commissioner Michael Kline
Commissioner Cynthia Billig
Commissioner Ray Mitchell
Commissioner Hilary Crothers-Moore
All positions are two-year terms. North East’s election is the second Monday in February. Town meetings are the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month.
Perryville
Perryville Town Hall, 515 Broad St., Perryville, MD 21903. Phone: 410-642-6066. Web: www.perryvillemd.org. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, historic district town maintenance, utility billing and administration.
Perryville Police Department, 2 Perryville Town Center Drive St., Perryville, MD 21903. Phone: 410-642-3725. Web: www.perryvillemd.org/police-department. The small municipal police force that protects Perryville is led by Police Chief Robert Nitz.
Elected officials:
Mayor Robert Ashby Jr.
Commissioner Tim Snelling
Commissioner Michelle Linkey
Commissioner Robert Taylor
Commissioner Christina Aldridge
All positions are two-year terms. Perryville’s election is the second Tuesday in May. Town meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of every month.
Port Deposit
Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 S. Main St., Port Deposit, MD 21904. Phone: 410-378-2121. Web: www.portdeposit.org. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, historic district town maintenance, utility billing and administration.
Elected officials:
Mayor Bob Kuhs
Deputy Mayor Kevin Brown
Councilman Thomas Knight
Councilman Christopher Broomell
Vacant position (as of January 2021)
All positions are four-year terms. Port Deposit’s election is the second Tuesday in May. Town meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of every month.
Rising Sun
Rising Sun Town Hall, 1 E. Main St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Phone: 410-658-5353. Web: www.risingsunmd.org. Here, town residents will find all of the public departments, including planning and zoning, parks and recreation, code enforcement, public works, utility billing and administration.
Rising Sun Police Department, 1 E. Main St., Rising Sun, MD 21911.
Phone: 410-658-4101. Web: www.risingsunmd.org. The small municipal police force that protects Rising Sun is led by Police Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson Jr.
Elected officials:
Mayor Travis Marion
Commissioner Pauline Braun
Commissioner Augie Pierson
Commissioner David Warnick
All positions are four-year terms. Rising Sun’s election is the second Monday in October. Town meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month.
