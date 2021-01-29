ELKTON:
Elkton Golf & Batting Center
390 E. Pulaski Highway, Elkton
This fun center offers miniature golf, a 300-yard driving range and batting cages.
410-392-7888
Patriots Glen National Golf Club
300 Patriots Way, Elkton
Patriots Glen National Golf Club is a destination for local golfers, business people and families to find a great game of golf, good food and drinks.
443-485-6069
PERRYVILLE:
Furnace Bay Golf Course
79 Chesapeake Bay Road, Perryville
Located in historic Perryville, Furnace Bay Golf Course is an 18-hole, daily fee, public facility, with a clubhouse snack bar.
410-642-6818
RISING SUN:
Chesapeake Bay Golf Club
128 Karen Drive, Rising Sun
Chesapeake Bay Golf Club features 18 holes of golf, a FootGolf course, Players Grille restaurant and more.
410-658-4343
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.