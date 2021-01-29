Golf scrimmage

Reece Swartout, a North East High School sophomore, watches his ball soar after a drive during a golf scrimmage between NEHS and Rising Sun High School at the Chesapeake Bay Golf Club course near Rising Sun in the fall of 2020.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON:

Elkton Golf & Batting Center

390 E. Pulaski Highway, Elkton

This fun center offers miniature golf, a 300-yard driving range and batting cages.

410-392-7888

www.elktongolfandbatting.com

Patriots Glen National Golf Club

300 Patriots Way, Elkton

Patriots Glen National Golf Club is a destination for local golfers, business people and families to find a great game of golf, good food and drinks.

443-485-6069

www.patriotsglennational.com

PERRYVILLE:

Furnace Bay Golf Course

79 Chesapeake Bay Road, Perryville

Located in historic Perryville, Furnace Bay Golf Course is an 18-hole, daily fee, public facility, with a clubhouse snack bar.

410-642-6818

www.furnacebaygc.com

RISING SUN:

Chesapeake Bay Golf Club

128 Karen Drive, Rising Sun

Chesapeake Bay Golf Club features 18 holes of golf, a FootGolf course, Players Grille restaurant and more.

410-658-4343

www.chesapeakegolf.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.