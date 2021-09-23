For many parts of the country, fall is a golden season where the air conditioners and heaters aren’t working overtime to keep us comfortable in our homes.
It’s also a great time to do routine maintenance on our heating and air conditioning systems to make sure they’re running at peak efficiency. This maintenance can also extend the life of your unit.
Clean it Up
Clean off the outside unit and keep it clear of debris and dirt, such as falling leaves. If you’re going to use a water hose or pressure washer, make sure you switch off the power at the circuit first. Take out any branches, tall grass or brush in a four-foot perimeter around the outside unit so that it can get adequate airflow for heating and cooling. Inside, vacuum your vents and register covers to keep your system free of dust and debris.
Protect it
Insulate any exterior pipes with foam pipe covers wrapped in duct tape and, if you’d like, cover the condenser unit with a plastic or vinyl cover secured well with bungee cords and tape. Take this step only if you know you aren’t going to be running the outside unit. You also want to regularly change the filter to make sure the system is working easily and efficiently. If you have allergies, you may want to change your filters more frequently than the manufacturer recommends.
Call in Professionals
There are some tasks best left to the HVAC professionals. These include clearing drain lines and pipes, cleaning the coils, check the refrigerant charge, belts and ductwork, and performing any needed maintenance. Also have them check your thermostat to make sure it’s properly calibrated for your system. Climate control systems are complicated and it’s all to easy to mess it up and trigger a bigger repair bill than you may have had in the first place. For any task you have questions about, call in the pros first. You may also be able to set up a regular maintenance plan that could also earn you discounts on repairs and other service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.