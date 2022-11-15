Joanne Lund says she is excited to show customers what she has brought in to Gallorette Boutique, located at 222 Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City. The shop caters to horse riders and lovers alike as well as dog lovers and gift shoppers.
Offering attire and accessories including leather goods for equestrians, horse and dog lovers, Joanne Lund opens Gallorette Boutique Saturday at 222 Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Gallorette Boutique opens Saturday at 222 Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City and owner Joanne Lund is excited to bring to her customers a unique collection of clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts with a focus on all things equestrian.
“I moved here two years ago from Bucks County (Pennsylvania) and I had no idea of the horse industry here,” Lund said. “I thought people came here for the boating.”
A rider herself, Lund quickly learned that this is where legendary horses were born and bred; names including Kelso and Gallorette. Considered one of the greatest fillies of all time, Gallorette raced between 1945 and 1948 and the Maryland-trained filly won or placed in 54 of 72 starts and won more than 8 championships – including the Black Eyed Susan Stakes. On the day of the Preakness each year, one of the races leading up to the Triple Crown event is the Gallorette Handicap. She’s in the Maryland Thoroughbred Hall of Fame.
“Oh my gosh, I love horses and I love the equestrian lifestyle,” Lund said. She did a pop up boutique with the Maryland 5 Star and it was then she decided she needed a storefront.
“There’s a lot of equestrians and a lot of people that love horses but don’t ride,” she said. At Gallorette Boutique, she caters to all with competition gear, athleisure and casual attire along with muck boots and bridles.
Like the golf shirt, Lund said equestrian attire has gone mainstream with even those who have never ridden a horse enjoying the styles, colors and fabrics.
Horse people are usually dog people too, she notes. Gallorette Boutique will cater to that crowd as well with dog coats from Snug Pup, collars, beds, toys and more.
Carrying Boy O Boy Bridle Works products means a customer could get a bridle for a horse, a matching collar for the dog and a belt for herself, Lund said.
She also carries Edwin Bell leather goods, with many pieces made just for Gallorette Boutique. Lund said Bell, from Nottingham, England, hand tools each leather item.
Lund also plans to offer events on Sundays featuring local artists, authors, historians and more. Describing it as a community creative space she also sees it as a place to host fundraisers.
Gallorette Boutique will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. or by appointment by sending an email to joanne@galloretteboutique.com. You can also find the shop on Facebook and Instagram.
