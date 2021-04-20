April 14:
Rising Sun JV Baseball vs Patterson Mill High School – RSHS Win 13-3
Rising Sun Varsity Baseball vs Patterson Mill – RSHS Win 2-1
North East Tennis @ Rising Sun High – North East Win 5-4
Rising Sun Varsity Softball vs Harford Tech – RSHS Win 16-0
Rising Sun Boys Lacrosse @ Bo Manor High – RSHS Win 19-2
Rising Sun JV Softball @ Harford Tech – RSHS Win 25-3
Elkton Varsity Baseball @ Havre De Grace – Elkton Loss 1-12
Elkton Boys Lacrosse vs Edgewood – Elkton Loss 7-9
Perryville Tennis @ Edgewood – Perryville Win 5-2
Perryville Varsity Softball @ Patterson Mill – Perryville Loss 0-10
Bo Manor JV Baseball @ Perryville – Bo Manor Win 11-10
April 15:
Elkton Girls Lacrosse vs Rising Sun High – Elkton Win 10-7
Perryville Girls Lacrosse vs North East – Perryville Win 13-4
Perryville Tennis @ Bo Manor – Perryville Win 5-2
April 16:
Rising Sun JV Baseball @ North Harford High – RSHS Loss 4-11
Rising Sun Varsity Baseball vs North Harford High – RSHS Loss 6-8
Rising Sun Tennis @ Perryville High – RSHS Win 4-2
Rising Sun Varsity Softball vs Fallston – RSHS Win 9-6
Rising Sun Boys Lacrosse vs North East High – RSHS Win 17-1
Rising Sun JV Softball @ Fallston High – RSHS Win 10-2
Elkton Varsity Softball @North Harford – Elkton Loss 5-18
Elkton Varsity Baseball vs Joppatowne – Elkton Win 3-2
Elkton Boy Lacrosse vs Harford Tech – Elkton Loss 0-14
Perryville Varsity Softball vs Bel Air High – Perryville Loss 7-20
April 19:
Rising Sun Varsity Softball @ Elkton High – RSHS Win 6-0
Bo Manor Varsity Softball @ Perryville – Bo Manor Win 9-4
