Shawn Faust, one of the premier equestrian artists in America, unveiled the official 2022 painting of the 2nd annual Poplar Hall Christmas Parade of Horses at a beautiful cocktail party at Gallorette, the new equestrian boutique in Chesapeake City.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Phillip Dutton, an internationally-known equestrian and Olympic and Pan-American Games gold medalist, was the honorary Grand Marshal of the Poplar Hall Parade of Horses Saturday in Chesapeake City.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
PHOTO COURTESY OF TIM MILLER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECVIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
In case you were wondering, there was a clean-up crew working the route of the Poplar Hall Parade of Horses in Chesapeake City Saturday.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — People lined the streets and waited for the Poplar Hall Christmas Parade of Horses to begin Saturday morning; a holiday event paying tribute to Chesapeake City's equine history and traditions.
The parade did not disappoint with riders on horseback, horses on leads, carriages and hounds. There was even a celebrity in the parade; Olympic Gold Medalist Phillip Dutton, who has also won gold at the Pan American Games.
At The Gallorette Boutique at 222 Bohemia Avenue in Chesapeake City the night before the parade, a cocktail party was held to unveil the official 2022 painting for Poplar Hall's Parade of Horses by Shaun Faust.
