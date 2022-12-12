Although from Cecil County, Courtney Foreman represents Montgomery County in the Maryland Outstanding Teen competition and she rode the parade route Saturday in both the Cecil County Christmas Parade in North East, and as seen here in Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade.
Riding in a bucket truck, The Grinch had to duck as he rode under the twin railroad bridges over Broad Street in Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Todd's Enterprises had passengers riding shotgun in Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
JoAnne McCardell waves to folks watching the Christmas in the Park Parade in Perryville Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The final, and most important, unit in the Perryville Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday was Santa and Mrs. Claus.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz started the town's Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday, which traveled along Aiken Avenue to Broad Street and ended at Lower Ferry Park.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Boy Scouts introduce Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Mayor Matt Roath travels Broad Street with Perryville High School Principal Kimberly Williams and student athlete Cy McCall in the Christmas in the Park Parade in Perryville Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville High School's Marching Band marched first in the Cecil County Christmas Parade and then in Perryville Saturday for the Christmas in the Park Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Betcha didn't know Darth Vader plays a mean bass. Vader marched Saturday with the Perryville High School Marching Band.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Kids on Broad Street scramble to collect a handful of candy tossed their way during Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Elves marching in Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday hand out treats along the route.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Members of Boy Scout Troop 555 cruise Broad Street in Perryville Saturday on the Auto Pros float in the Christmas in the Park Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Supporting Courtney's Book Drive, members of Perryville High School's National Honor Society handed out books along the route of the Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Perryville First Baptist Church brought the message that "Wise Men Still Seek Him" to the Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
That's a lot of bubbles in that beer on the 5th Company Brewing truck in Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Students from The Good Shepherd School cheered as they walked the parade route on Broad Street Saturday in Perryville's Christmas in the Park Parade.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
American Legion Susquehanna Post 135 in Perryville participated in the Christmas in the Park Parade Saturday.
PERRYVILLE — Saturday afternoon was sunny, but chilly, as people found seats along Aiken Avenue and Broad Street to watch the town's Christmas Parade.
The wait was worth it as units tossed candy along the route in Perryville. Kids scrambled quickly to gather candy canes and lollipops. There was even a unit handing out books and another dispensing Great Wolf Lodge wolf ear headbands.
Those that followed the parade to Lower Ferry Park were treated to activities, music, and a reading of The Night Before Christmas all leading up to the lighting of the Perryville Town Christmas Tree.
