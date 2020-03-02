ELKTON — The danger in taking part in a comedy roast is that the person being roasted gets the last word.
Such was the case at the Elkton Alliance Comedy Roast of Elkton Town Commissioner Earl Piner Saturday night.
Piner sat through a barrage of good natured taunting from fellow Commissioners Charles Givens and Rob Massimiano, Mayor Rob Alt, his own brothers James and Angelo and his brother in law, Steve Walton before he got his turn.
It was the second comedy roast hosted by the Alliance. Alt was the inaugural victim a year ago. Massimiano hinted that next year's victim could be anyone in Cecil County, not just Elkton. Suggestions are welcome.
