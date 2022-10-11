Brian McCandless plays his lowland bagpipes Saturday during the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society. He explained that the lowland pipes were more for indoor playing as it was a softer sound.
A demonstrator at the Bee Hive Saturday shows how he uses antique, hand operated machinery to turn out ornate but functional candle lamps. It was one of many at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
Auger making was a popular business at one time in Cecil County and surrounding communities as this youngster learned Saturday during the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
People and pets enjoyed the Fair Hill Nature Center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest. Along with the fundraising foot race there was also fall crafts, activities and demonstrations to enjoy at the center located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Cheyenne and Kolton Dennis work on their fall focused bookmarks, one of several crafts offered Saturday at Fair Hill Nature Center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at the center located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Krista Keethley watches as daughters Carrie and Melina paint pumpkins Saturday at the Fair Hill Nature Center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at the center located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
If you don't want to carve a jack o'lantern you can always paint it, which was one of the crafts offered Saturday at the Fair Hill Nature Center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Leanne Jacobs and her daughter Jolie, 2, enjoyed the sunshine and time together Saturday at the Fair Hill Nature Center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at the center located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Jimmy Falone offers a taste of the honey made by his bees at Fair Hill Apiaries to Carolyn Reynolds and her granddaughter Tessa during the Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at Fair Hill Nature Center Saturday.
Rosie Reese comes down the slide while her sister Lulu watches. They were at Fair Hill Nature Center Saturday taking part in the Fair Hill Nature Center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at the center located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Peter Danos strikes a pose to get his picture taken on the bench at Fair Hill Nature Center Saturday during the center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at the center located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Nora Danos, 3, was very focused on painting her pumpkin Saturday at the Fair Hill Nature Center's Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at the center located inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Carolyn Reynolds and her grandchildren, Tessa and Carter study the display hive brought to Fair Hill Nature Center by Fair Hill Apiaries.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Honey tasting was part of the fun at the Bee Hive Saturday during the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Maggie Creshkoff shows visitors her foot-powered potters wheel.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Huge kettles of apples and spices boiled Saturday at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Volunteers started stirring the huge copper kettles before daybreak Saturday at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Huge bags full of sliced apples waited to be dumped into copper kettles along with the spices Saturday at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Musician Brian McCandless played several instruments Saturday as he entertained at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society. He also played a lowland and a highland bagpipe.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Scottish music played Saturday by Brian McCandless at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society got people moving their feet.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Eating a generous hand full of fresh kettle corn as he wandered the grounds of the Bee Hive Saturday during the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Among the demonstrations Saturday at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society were candle making and lamp making.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The history of the Bee Hive and Fair Hill was among the information shared Saturday at the Apple Butter Festival hosted by Elk Creeks Preservation Society.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Emily Slater helps her daughter, Medline, 5, get comfortable inside the "cocoon" at Fair Hill Nature Center during the center's Fox Trot 5 K and Fall Fest Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
He may have been too young to paint pumpkins or go down the sliding board at the Fair Hill Nature Center Saturday but Palmer Jacobs, 10 months, enjoyed spending time with his aunt Melinda Nunley.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This young man liked the honey offered by Fair Hill Apiaries so much he wanted more. The apiary was one of the participants in the Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest held Saturday at Fair Hill Nature Center.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Bumper cars were part of the fun Saturday at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular. The event, in its 7th year, brought more than 1,000 to downtown.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rock climbing was a hit at the Rising Sun Fall Spooktacular Saturday. There were also inflatables, food and crafts, a petting zoo and more fun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The check in at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular was not complete until you were decked out in glow in the dark accessories.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Among the inflatable games at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday was miniature golf.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Wearing a heavy velcro-covered suit, youngsters try to bounce and stick themselves to the wall. It was one of many inflatables available for free fun at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Climb up, slide down, smile all the way. This was one of many free activities and crafts offered Saturday during Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Of course there was a bounce house. This was part of the free fun at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Petting the fainting goat was part of the free fun offered at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday. There were lots of inflatables, rock climbing, bumper cars, pony rides and more.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Some of the fainting goats that were part of the petting zoo at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular were more curious than others. There were also rabbits, birds and a pony ride.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
At the Cecil County Public Library booth at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular kids made a spider with black pipe cleaners and a lollipop.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Face painting is always a crowd favorite and such was true Saturday at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Instead of paint, kids were given markers and stickers to decorate their pumpkin at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Some at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular preferred their role as spectator of all the fun, crazy activities.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Sitting on one of the benches in front of Rising Sun Town Hall these days means sharing with the Fall Spooktacular decor.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Fishing for a prize was an acitivity offered by one of the vendors at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
The Art Den offered walk-in ceramics painting as part of Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Not everyone at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular was interested in all the free fun. Perhaps next year.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A young climber scales the rock wall Saturday; one of many free activities at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Shuttle service in the form of a hay wagon brought folks who parked away from center square to the fun of Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Dressed in the costumes, youngsters arrive at Rising Sun's Fall Spooktacular Saturday
ELKTON — If you were bored last weekend, you missed out on a lot of fun that was happening all over Cecil County.
From the Fox Trot 5K and Fall Fest at Fair Hill Nature and Environmental Education Center near Elkton, Apple Butter at The Beehive, to the Taste of Chesapeake City to Fall Spooktacular in Rising Sun, Saturday was packed with events.
